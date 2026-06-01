He-Man's Original Cartoon Had A Bizarre (But Strangely Logical) Approach To Violence

If you grew up in the '80s, the odds are good you watched at least one episode of "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe," considered one of the best animated shows of all time. You saw He-Man battle Skeletor, you saw Cringer become Battle Cat, but what you did not see was violence, and that was thanks to the very specific rules animators had to follow.

In the '80s, parent groups raised concerns about violence in children's programming. Erika Scheimer, a voice actress on the show whose father, Lou Scheimer, helped create "He-Man," said those groups noticed "He-Man" immediately. "Even before the show hit the air, the interest groups heard the title and started complaining about the violence in the show without ever seeing a single thing," Erika Scheimer told Syfy Wire. "And I mean, come on, the show had action, but there was no hardcore violence."

Those complaints meant producers needed to guarantee nothing on the show could be considered violent content. Lou Scheimer had great success with bringing on a children's programming expert to act as a consultant for his show "Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids." Erika Scheimer followed his lead for "He-Man" and reached out to her professor. "When people came around and claimed that "He-Man" was no good and didn't follow any values, we could point to the fact that we had an educational consultant from Stanford who reviewed the scripts," she told Syfy Wire.