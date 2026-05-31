Angela Bassett's First Major Role Was On This Long-Running Soap Opera

Though the role was brief, it served as a crucial stepping stone for the future Oscar nominee. While talking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Bassett reflected on the intense hustle before booking the gig. "I don't think I had any idea how far it would take me, but I was doing pretty good," she shared, recalling the stress of working at a salon and trying to rush to auditions during 45-minute lunch breaks.

"Searching for Tomorrow" also proved to be an invaluable masterclass in screen acting. Bassett opened up to The Tampa Tribune about how hard she was on herself during those early performances, admitting, "I'd tape it, look at it, analyze it and hate it." However, she recognized the ultimate value of the experience, adding, "It was a training ground. You don't get that in school. They were paying me to learn."

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon (via YouTube), the late-night host got Bassett to watch an old clip from "Search for Tomorrow," a role she says she took "right out of drama school." The actress, whose jaw dropped as the clip played, laughed at her own performance. "My voice is so high!" she exclaimed, poking fun at her sassy line delivery.

After leaving daytime TV, Bassett went on to build a decades-long career in film and television, delivering powerhouse performances in "What's Love Got to Do with It" and "American Horror Story," which she'll soon return to for Season 13.