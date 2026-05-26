Who Is Hunter Davenport? Off Campus Season 1 Finale Twist Explained

While some book-to-screen adaptations play it safe, treating the original source material as an unchangeable road map, Prime Video's "Off Campus" is having a little more fun with the overall universe of characters from Elle Kennedy's series of hockey romance novels — and it's causing even the savviest of book readers to drop their jaws at least once.

One of the biggest changes comes in the form of "Carter St. James V" (played by Charlie Evans of Hulu's "Paradise"), a character who has a one-night stand with Allie (Mike Abdalla) during her rocky road to romance with hockey player Dean (Stephen Kalyn). Of course, the characters' steamy hookup in Episode 7 is nothing compared to the bombshell that comes in the season finale: "Carter" is merely the name on this character's fake ID. He's really Hunter Davenport, a talented hockey player who just so happens to have a heated rivalry with — you guessed it — Dean.

Co-showrunner Louisa Levy acknowledges in an interview with Deadline that this is "obviously a very big twist in the season," explaining that Hunter isn't prominently featured in "The Deal," Kennedy's book upon which the first season of "Off Campus" is based. In fact, Hunter doesn't get a major storyline until "The Play," an entry in Kennedy's spin-off book series "Briar U," making this a twist that no one could have seen coming.

"We mostly just wanted to tap on the fact that we have more than just four books," Levy says of the significant change. "And we want to play with a whole universe of Elle Kennedy characters, and we intend to. And they might show up in ways that you don't expect, especially ones that have more story down the line."