Before Off Campus, Ella Bright Starred In A 7-Season Series Streaming For Free

If you like raunchy entertainment, you've probably watched "Off Campus," Prime Video's steamy new romance series based on Elle Kennedy's book series of the same name. However, "Off Campus" wasn't Ella Bright's first time playing a literary character. She previously rose to fame in the much more wholesome "Malory Towers," a seven-season adaptation of Enid Blyton's famous novels that's available to stream on Hoopla and BYUtv.

"Malory Towers" sees Bright play Darrell Rivers, a 12-year-old who embarks on all kinds of adventures at a cliffside boarding school in 1940s England. Darrell spends her days trying to boost her grades and get on the school's lacrosse team, but she also joins her classmates for midnight feasts, some good old-fashioned ghost hunting, and other wholesome shenanigans.

TV series based on books can divide fans of the source material, but "Malory Towers" earned widespread acclaim. Bright's performance earned her a BAFTA nomination in 2022, with the series also gaining plenty of recognition at the Children's and Family Emmy Awards. But why should "Off Campus" fans check it out?