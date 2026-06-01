Only One Of Off Campus' Briar Hawks Star Athletes Can Actually Play Hockey

Most of the time, actors who play athletes on TV don't play their sport in real life, but "Off Campus" star Stephen Kalyn is an exception.

The new Prime Video hockey romance series follows the students of Briar University in Massachusetts as they navigate romance, friendship, and college life both on and off campus. During an interview with BuzzFeed, "Off Campus" star Antonio Cipriano, who plays John Logan, described what it was like stepping into his role as a non-hockey player and revealed why Kalyn was such an asset to have on set.

"We all played our individual sports, and we all thought we were super coordinated dudes," he said. "Then, to throw us on skates was a totally different experience. Very humbling, if you will. Stephen, who plays Dean [Di Laurentis], grew up playing hockey, so he was a big help with the culture of hockey — things like how you wear your helmet, tape your stick, and hold yourself as a player. The other three of us were Bambi on ice."