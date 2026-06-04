This Western Series With Two Star Trek Stars Was An Underappreciated Cable TV Hit
Here's a trivia question: What do the "Star Trek" franchise and AMC's "Hell on Wheels" have in common? Well, for a start, both tell stories set in wild frontiers, with "Star Trek" exploring space and "Hell on Wheels" taking place in the Old West. More than that, though, they both feature performances by Anson Mount and Colm Meaney, but "Hell on Wheels" never achieved the same level of mainstream recognition.
"Hell on Wheels" sees Mount play Cullen Bohannon, an ex-Confederate soldier who's out to find the Unionists who killed his family. However, he eventually takes a job working on the construction of the First Transcontinental Railroad, leading to him clashing with Doc Durant (Meaney) over how the project is run.
AMC's acclaimed Western series premiered in 2011 and lasted five seasons, making it a consistent ratings success even if it flew under the radar in the grand scheme. Be that as it may, "Hell on Wheels" is fondly remembered by the viewers who have given it a chance.
Hell on Wheels' fans fondly remember the show
AMC has treated viewers to some great original series throughout the years, so it's understandable that some have been overshadowed by their more popular counterparts along the way. Still, some folks rank "Hell on Wheels" among the network's best shows.
"'Hell on Wheels' is fantastic, and highly underrated. Somehow this one has gotten lost in the hype for ['Breaking Bad'], 'Mad Men,' etc," one Redditor wrote. "With any luck it will gain some much deserved visibility."
"[To be honest], anything with Colm Meaney is good in my book," another viewer noted.
The "Star Trek" franchise was inspired by Westerns, so many fans of the sci-fi saga will likely have fun with "Hell on Wheels." Captain Pike (Mount) and Chief O'Brien (Meaney) probably won't ever appear in the same "Trek" series, but at least they get to share screen time as railroad rivals on "Hell on Wheels."