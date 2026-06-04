This Western Series With Two Star Trek Stars Was An Underappreciated Cable TV Hit

Here's a trivia question: What do the "Star Trek" franchise and AMC's "Hell on Wheels" have in common? Well, for a start, both tell stories set in wild frontiers, with "Star Trek" exploring space and "Hell on Wheels" taking place in the Old West. More than that, though, they both feature performances by Anson Mount and Colm Meaney, but "Hell on Wheels" never achieved the same level of mainstream recognition.

"Hell on Wheels" sees Mount play Cullen Bohannon, an ex-Confederate soldier who's out to find the Unionists who killed his family. However, he eventually takes a job working on the construction of the First Transcontinental Railroad, leading to him clashing with Doc Durant (Meaney) over how the project is run.

AMC's acclaimed Western series premiered in 2011 and lasted five seasons, making it a consistent ratings success even if it flew under the radar in the grand scheme. Be that as it may, "Hell on Wheels" is fondly remembered by the viewers who have given it a chance.