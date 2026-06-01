Euphoria's James Landry Hébert Had An NSFW Vision For Harley's Finale Chase Scene

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of "Euphoria." Proceed accordingly.

James Landry Hébert had a vision for one of his character's final "Euphoria" scenes, and that vision included his trusty steed, a saddle, a rope... and not much else.

The HBO drama's Season 3 finale, which aired Sunday, includes a scene in which Hébert's Harley pursues Zendaya's Rue as she tries to make a break for it at dawn. Hébert is an accomplished horseman who lives close enough to where "Euphoria" shot that he'd sometimes ride his horse to work. So after a little discussion with series creator Sam Levinson, the scene became Harley chasing Rue on horseback. And, since the drug dealer/overall lowlife would've been roused from bed to handle the situation, "I was like, how sick would that be, if I was butt naked and I would chase her down on horseback?" Hébert tells TVLine. "I was like, that'll just be the most iconic thing ever."

If you watched the episode, you know that the sequence went down in a slightly more PG-13 manner. (Read a full recap here.) For the reason why, and some behind-the-scenes details about what would turn out to be the show's series finale, read on for highlights from my conversation with Hébert, whose long resume also includes "1883" and "Stranger Things." Most of our talk took place before either of us had seen the finale. On Monday morning, he replied to a few questions — you'll see them marked below — that I had after the last episode aired.

TVLINE | I've read that the character of Harley was created for you. Give me a bit about what Sam Levinson told you about him before you started, and what the process was like to get him to what we saw on screen.

JAMES LANDRY HÉBERT | Well, initially, initially I auditioned for Wayne, who Toby Wallace plays. I think everybody read for Wayne. And then [Levinson] liked Toby and I so much that he created Harley for me. And if Sam Levinson's writing for you specifically, I mean, that beats playing something he came up with his head beforehand anyway. Just a dream, you know? He rewrites, he redirects, he changes things on the spot. Like Sydney Sweeney crying over her husband getting beat up in the yellow living room: There was a whole stunt thing where she was trying to fight the guy off of him, and they were like, "I think it's just funnier when she's crying, like, 'It's my wedding!' [Laughs] I just thought that scene was so good. When I found out that they improv'd that on the day and changed everything because of that, I thought that was very indicative and and represents the way Sam works very well.

TVLINE | How much of what you have shot, or that we've seen of Harley, was improv'd?

Improv-wise, I just feel like Sam is just so good at coming up with stuff on the spot. He'll just throw lines at you. I always compare him to working with [Quentin] Tarantino, because I [used to] say you'll never have more fun than working with Tarantino. I now say "until you work with Sam Levinson." Even though Quentin was very accessible [when they filmed "Inglourious Basterds"] and was open to ideas... Sam, like it's just such a loose fun set. You feel like you can go to village, and I'd have like a list of 10 ideas for a line.

Like that first scene when they bring Rue in and she's the drug mule and sh**ting in the tub and Chloe [Cherry, who plays Faye] is standing there, "I had an accident," and my character in the script was like, "What's wrong with you?" I gave [Levinson] this list and he was like, "What's 'mucking'?" I'm like, "Oh, that's when you shovel the horse sh*t." And he's like, "Mucking. I like it." And so as I'm going up the stairs, I'm like, "You better get to mucking." And of course, the [closed] caption said, "You better get a bucket." [Laughs]