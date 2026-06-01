Who Is Grace Ivers In Off Campus? John Logan's Love Interest Explained
When Season 1 of "Off Campus" dropped on May 13, fans of Elle Kennedy's book series had a head start over viewers unfamiliar with the novels. They're privileged to know the fate that will befall Beau Maxwell (Khobe Clarke) later in the series and are aware of characters that aren't really part of Season 1. Those first eight episodes are based on "The Deal," the first book in Kennedy's series. For Season 2, Prime Video will reportedly skip right to book three, "The Score." That means passing over "The Mistake" and its focus on the romance between John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and Grace Ivers (to be played by India Fowler in Season 2).
In the books, John and Grace have instant chemistry despite a huge imbalance in their relationship experience and levels of self-confidence. They share some vulnerable moments regarding their traumatic upbringings, and the bond they form helps sustain them through cycles of betrayal and reconciliation.
John is one of a handful of characters who appear in every Season 1 episode, but Grace doesn't figure in "The Deal" or Season 1 of the series. English actor India Fowler will take on the role in Season 2; you might know her from the 2025 horror film "Fear Street: Prom Queen" or her five appearances on Joss Wheedon's "The Nevers."
Antonio Cipriano says Season 2 is the right time to introduce Grace
Grace meets John at a party shortly after arriving on campus as a first-year student, and they cross paths again when he mistakenly knocks on her dorm room door some time later. A night watching movies and eating gummy bears turns into a full-fledged relationship with lots of peaks and valleys, largely due to John's fickle nature when it comes to women. They are on-and-off through much of "The Score," but in "The Legend" we learn the couple has eloped and has a daughter.
Antonio Cipriano is familiar with John and Grace's arc in the books, and he thinks it best that viewers have gotten to know John outside that relationship. "I think it's cool that you get to know who he is as a person and the struggles that he's going through," he told People, "so that when that comes in, when you meet Grace ... she gets to take down his walls."
He added that India Fowler brought a "quirkiness" to her audition that gave him the instant impression she was a good fit for the role. "She truly fell right out of the books," he said. "It was just like I was talking to Grace." While Grace and India Fowler will be major additions, Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston) will not be back for "Off Campus" Season 2.