Who Is Grace Ivers In Off Campus? John Logan's Love Interest Explained

When Season 1 of "Off Campus" dropped on May 13, fans of Elle Kennedy's book series had a head start over viewers unfamiliar with the novels. They're privileged to know the fate that will befall Beau Maxwell (Khobe Clarke) later in the series and are aware of characters that aren't really part of Season 1. Those first eight episodes are based on "The Deal," the first book in Kennedy's series. For Season 2, Prime Video will reportedly skip right to book three, "The Score." That means passing over "The Mistake" and its focus on the romance between John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and Grace Ivers (to be played by India Fowler in Season 2).

In the books, John and Grace have instant chemistry despite a huge imbalance in their relationship experience and levels of self-confidence. They share some vulnerable moments regarding their traumatic upbringings, and the bond they form helps sustain them through cycles of betrayal and reconciliation.

John is one of a handful of characters who appear in every Season 1 episode, but Grace doesn't figure in "The Deal" or Season 1 of the series. English actor India Fowler will take on the role in Season 2; you might know her from the 2025 horror film "Fear Street: Prom Queen" or her five appearances on Joss Wheedon's "The Nevers."