The Pitt Changed One Season 2 Scene In Response To Real Life Events
Shocking real-life events compelled "The Pitt" Season 2 to cut a scene that certainly would've made some viewers uncomfortable.
The 11th episode of the HBO Max hit's second season leans into social-political commentary when ICE agents bring in an injured Latina woman. This causes extreme tension in the emergency room, and Nurse Jesse (Ned Brower) is arrested for standing up to the agents. According to star-slash-producer Noah Wyle, Jesse was meant to have an on-screen fight with the officers, but the scene was removed after the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti.
"It scared a lot of people. Then we made revisions that we thought left a little ambiguity and didn't seem too heavy-handed — show the bear, don't poke the bear. The events in real life made it seem like we probably could have gone further," Wyle told GQ. "But then at the same time, by not going further and using a little restraint, given the real-life context that most people have for the storyline, we didn't need to do anything more than what we did."
The Pitt creator wants audiences to make up their own minds
Noah Wyle described the ICE storyline as a "Rorschach test," and "The Pitt" creator R. Scott Gemmill shared similar feelings in a separate conversation.
When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about fictionalizing topical issues, Gemmill explained: "I think that the tricky thing is to sort of portray it somewhat neutrally, in terms of portraying what's happening, trying not to proselytize in the process and just present it as is and let the audience decide what they take from it."
He continued: "It's a complicated issue, and it's not black and white. Our show is mostly told from the doctors' and the nurses' point of view ... we don't really go into those patients' point of view."
The episode's divisive subject was an inevitable talking point. But producer John Wells told "The Town with Matt Belloni" that HBO Max's only mandate was to present the issue in a "balanced" way, "because we're not really in the business of preaching to the choir on this show."