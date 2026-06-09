The Pitt Changed One Season 2 Scene In Response To Real Life Events

Shocking real-life events compelled "The Pitt" Season 2 to cut a scene that certainly would've made some viewers uncomfortable.

The 11th episode of the HBO Max hit's second season leans into social-political commentary when ICE agents bring in an injured Latina woman. This causes extreme tension in the emergency room, and Nurse Jesse (Ned Brower) is arrested for standing up to the agents. According to star-slash-producer Noah Wyle, Jesse was meant to have an on-screen fight with the officers, but the scene was removed after the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

"It scared a lot of people. Then we made revisions that we thought left a little ambiguity and didn't seem too heavy-handed — show the bear, don't poke the bear. The events in real life made it seem like we probably could have gone further," Wyle told GQ. "But then at the same time, by not going further and using a little restraint, given the real-life context that most people have for the storyline, we didn't need to do anything more than what we did."