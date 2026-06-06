HBO Wanted To Make Justified — So How Did It End Up At FX?

Quite the bidding war went down before "Justified" landed at FX, as even HBO missed out on the rights to the legendary crime drama.

From 2010 to 2015, "Justified" aired six seasons on FX, adapting Elmore Leonard's novels and short stories about Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant). HBO was among the finalists in the running to obtain the show, but series creator Graham Yost decided to award his pitch to FX instead. According to Yost, FX was able to gain the upper hand thanks to FX chairman John Landgraf's strong passion for Leonard's work.

"We went to nine places, I think," Yost later told the Television Academy. "And six or seven of them wanted it. A couple didn't. And it was between — I think it was between HBO and FX. And the reason we went with FX is we knew how much John Landgraf wanted to do a really good Elmore Leonard show. He had worked on 'Karen Sisco' when he was working at the time with [Danny] DeVito's company, [Jersey Films]. He even co-wrote an episode. And he loved Elmore. Loved Elmore. And I think he liked or knew of [Yost's 2002 crime series] 'Boomtown.'"