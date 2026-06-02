10 Best Shows Set In The Future, Ranked

One of the classic Hanna-Barbera family sitcoms, "The Jetsons" takes the framework of their biggest hit, the prehistoric "The Flintstones," and pushes it into a 1960s vision of the atomic-era future. It revolves around George Jetson and his family, who live in the bustling landscape of Orbit City. Although "The Jetsons" features the traditional nuclear family expected on mid-20th century television, it has plenty of Space Age flourishes that make it feel fresh and exciting. The futuristic setting is its main selling point, from the design elements of the outfits to the thrilling transportation options available. Future tech has rarely been as unabashedly fun as what we see in "The Jetsons."

Unlike "The Flintstones," "The Jetsons" wasn't an instant success among audiences, even though it holds the honor of being ABC's first series broadcast in color. In fact, it only got one season during the 1960s before going off the air. But it found a new life in syndication and became so popular that more seasons were commissioned in the 1980s — an interesting twist of fate considering that it was then far removed from the space fad that made it a natural fit for an earlier decade. Since then, the show has thrived in reruns, and even viewers who grew up well after it originally aired are familiar with its catchy theme song introducing the members of the Jetson family.