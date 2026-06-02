The Hunting Party Canceled After 2 Seasons At NBC

NBC is breaking up "The Hunting Party," canceling the crime procedural after two seasons, TVLine has learned.

The news comes nearly four weeks after the show aired its sophomore finale — which now doubles as a series finale — on May 7.

"The Hunting Party" starred Melissa Roxburgh ("Manifest") as Rebecca "Bex" Henderson, a former FBI profiler who led a team of investigators tasked with finding and capturing the world's most dangerous killers — all of whom recently escaped a secret government prison known as The Pit.

The cast also included Patrick Sabongui as CIA agent Jacob Hassani; Josh McKenzie as Pit prison officer Shane Florence; and Sara Garcia as Army Intelligence officer Jennifer Morales.