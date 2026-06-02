The Hunting Party Canceled After 2 Seasons At NBC
NBC is breaking up "The Hunting Party," canceling the crime procedural after two seasons, TVLine has learned.
The news comes nearly four weeks after the show aired its sophomore finale — which now doubles as a series finale — on May 7.
"The Hunting Party" starred Melissa Roxburgh ("Manifest") as Rebecca "Bex" Henderson, a former FBI profiler who led a team of investigators tasked with finding and capturing the world's most dangerous killers — all of whom recently escaped a secret government prison known as The Pit.
The cast also included Patrick Sabongui as CIA agent Jacob Hassani; Josh McKenzie as Pit prison officer Shane Florence; and Sara Garcia as Army Intelligence officer Jennifer Morales.
The rest of NBC's 2026-27 lineup
Heading into the 2026-27 TV season, NBC's scripted slate includes returning series "Chicago Fire" (Season 15), "Chicago Med" (Season 12), "Chicago P.D." (Season 14), "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" (Season 2), "Happy's Place" (Season 2), "Law & Order" (Season 26), "Law & Order: SVU" (Season 28), and "St. Denis Medical" (Season 3).
Not returning are the Zachary Quinto medical drama "Brilliant Minds" (canceled after two seasons) and the Jenn Lyon-led cheerleader comedy "Stumble" (canceled after one season).
Meanwhile, new series (pictured above) include the Peter Krause law enforcement drama "Line of Fire," the Téa Leoni-Tim Daly sitcom "Newlyweds," the Jake Johnson comedy "Sunset P.I.," and a reboot of "The Rockford Files" starring David Boreanaz.
TVLine's handy Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the fate of "The Hunting Party." Your thoughts on the news? Drop 'em below.