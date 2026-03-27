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Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe continues to grow with the neo-Western's latest spin-off series "Marshals," featuring Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton. A prestige procedural with a dash of Dutton, the series has Kayce join up with a U.S. Marshal task force based out of Montana. The story puts the combat veteran in the middle of action-packed criminal investigations while maintaining his allegiance to Broken Rock Reservation. "Marshals" has been renewed for Season 2 on CBS, ensuring fans will get even more adventures led by Kayce moving forward.

For those who are looking for a good Western set in the modern era, there are plenty that have been produced over the past several decades. And just like the sullen Kayce Dutton, there are also many recent shows with a hardened lone wolf protagonist worth checking out. This article compiles readily available series that tonally fit within the same niche. Here are 15 TV shows to watch if you like the "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" and are looking to keep the thrills coming.