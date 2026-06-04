10 Western TV Shows Without A Single Bad Season

It ain't easy making a great TV Western. After all, the genre's pretty much timeless and as old as Hollywood itself.

For decades, viewers have consumed countless sprawling sagas packed with rugged heroes, dastardly villains, cattle drives, saloon brawls, and plenty of frontier justice. Like any long-running genre, many of these shows eventually overstayed their welcome. Some became repetitive; others relied too heavily on worn-out Western tropes.

Luckily, not all suffered this fate. Indeed, there are rare exceptions, or Westerns that stayed consistently great from beginning to end. That's no easy feat for a genre built on dusty, well-trodden formulas and simplistic archetypes. And so, we should take off our hats in a show of respect, honoring those series that traversed the high ground without ever hitting a gopher hole.

From classic staples like "Have Gun — Will Travel" to contemporary hits like "Longmire," these are the 10 best TV Westerns without a single bad season.