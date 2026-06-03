Off Campus Season 2 Spoilers: What Happens In The Books?
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This article contains potential spoilers for future seasons of "Off Campus." Proceed accordingly.
Amazon Prime Video's soapy drama "Off Campus" was an instant sensation when the first eight-episode season dropped in May. It's based on the first in a series of novels by Elle Kennedy. Prime Video already renewed "Off Campus" for Season 2, so what do the books portend for the next batch of episodes?
Kennedy's 2015 novel, "The Deal," provided the Season 1 story that centers on hockey star Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and music student Hannah Wells (Ella Bright). Prime Video has indicated that the "Off Campus" TV series may skip ahead and that Season 2 could be based on the third novel, "The Score."
"The Score" focuses on the relationship between Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla). One notable event in the story regards the fate of Briar University quarterback Beau Maxwell (Khobe Clarke). Beau dies in a car accident in "The Score," and part of the book examines how the tragedy affects Dean and Allie.
Dean and Allie have a rocky relationship
In "The Score," what starts as a one-night stand between Allie and Dean turns into an ongoing hookup, then a bona fide college relationship with plenty of jealousy, miscommunication, and mutual growth. Beau's death upsets their delicate dynamic and sends Dean into a self-destructive freefall. Allie breaks up with him when he's too preoccupied with grief-oriented partying to attend opening night of her play.
Dean's substance abuse also leads to his departure from the Briar Hawks. Having lost two major pillars of his life — his relationship and his team — Dean makes amends with people he's disappointed and helps take care of Allie's father, who has multiple sclerosis. Allie toys with the idea of moving with her dad to work in Hollywood but lands a part on a show that is set to film in New York.
By this point Dean works as a teacher and coach at a Manhattan private school, which allows the couple to get back together. The conclusion of "The Score" sets up the fourth book, "The Goal" by revealing that John Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks) and his girlfriend Sabrina James (yet unseen) are expecting a child together. We'll have to wait a while longer to find out if Season 2 of the show gets into "The Goal," and if so, how far.