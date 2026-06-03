Off Campus Season 2 Spoilers: What Happens In The Books?

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This article contains potential spoilers for future seasons of "Off Campus." Proceed accordingly.

Amazon Prime Video's soapy drama "Off Campus" was an instant sensation when the first eight-episode season dropped in May. It's based on the first in a series of novels by Elle Kennedy. Prime Video already renewed "Off Campus" for Season 2, so what do the books portend for the next batch of episodes?

Kennedy's 2015 novel, "The Deal," provided the Season 1 story that centers on hockey star Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and music student Hannah Wells (Ella Bright). Prime Video has indicated that the "Off Campus" TV series may skip ahead and that Season 2 could be based on the third novel, "The Score."

"The Score" focuses on the relationship between Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla). One notable event in the story regards the fate of Briar University quarterback Beau Maxwell (Khobe Clarke). Beau dies in a car accident in "The Score," and part of the book examines how the tragedy affects Dean and Allie.