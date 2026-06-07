Landman Star Sam Elliott Has One Request For T.L. & Cheyenne's Relationship In Season 3

Will T.L. Norris (Sam Elliot) and Cheyenne (Francesca Xuereb) kickstart a romance with a considerable age gap on "Landman" Season 3? That's yet to be seen, but Elliot hopes the relationship between the senior citizen and his much younger physical therapist remains platonic.

"[Francesca] was a dream to be around, not only to work with, but she's just a lovely girl," Elliot told Variety. "I have no idea what Taylor has in mind for that character. I hope it just remains what it is: this wholesome relationship."

T.L. and Cheyenne's friendship is key to his growth on "Landman" Season 2. When we first meet T.L., he's a lonely widow who can barely move around. However, Cheyenne aids his recovery and brightens up his days, helping T.L. escape his funk. And while they do spend the night together once, it turns out to have been totally innocent.

The "Landman" Season 2 finale ends with T.L. accepting a job at his family's new oil company. Cheyenne is by his side, suggesting that she will remain part of the group. Only time will tell if Elliot's wishes for their relationship come true — but at least both characters look set to return in Season 3.