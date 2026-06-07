Landman Star Sam Elliott Has One Request For T.L. & Cheyenne's Relationship In Season 3
Will T.L. Norris (Sam Elliot) and Cheyenne (Francesca Xuereb) kickstart a romance with a considerable age gap on "Landman" Season 3? That's yet to be seen, but Elliot hopes the relationship between the senior citizen and his much younger physical therapist remains platonic.
"[Francesca] was a dream to be around, not only to work with, but she's just a lovely girl," Elliot told Variety. "I have no idea what Taylor has in mind for that character. I hope it just remains what it is: this wholesome relationship."
T.L. and Cheyenne's friendship is key to his growth on "Landman" Season 2. When we first meet T.L., he's a lonely widow who can barely move around. However, Cheyenne aids his recovery and brightens up his days, helping T.L. escape his funk. And while they do spend the night together once, it turns out to have been totally innocent.
The "Landman" Season 2 finale ends with T.L. accepting a job at his family's new oil company. Cheyenne is by his side, suggesting that she will remain part of the group. Only time will tell if Elliot's wishes for their relationship come true — but at least both characters look set to return in Season 3.
T.L. and Cheyenne bring heartwarming qualities to Landman
Taylor Sheridan's TV shows aren't known for being wholesome, but the dynamic between Sam Elliot and Francesca Xuereb's characters on "Landman" has warmed the hearts of fans. As such, many have voiced their hopes of seeing T.L. and Cheyenne's friendship grow in Season 3.
"The chemistry between her and Sam Elliott is off the charts, and there is a lot of incredible nonverbal interaction between them," one fan wrote on Reddit. In response, another said: "I love the dynamic between her and [Sam Elliot] but if [Taylor Sheridan] tries to turn their relationship sexual, I will officially lose all respect for the show."
As of this writing, a premiere date for "Landman" Season 3 has yet to be announced. The first two installments dropped on Paramount+ in November 2024 and 2025 respectively, although there's been no indication whether that trend will continue in 2026.