This Apple TV Horror Comedy Series Has Guillermo Del Toro's Approval

Three-time Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro has spent the last 30 years exploring the darkest corners of the horror genre, often adding a dark fantasy twist into the mix. So if he's giving his seal of approval to an Apple TV horror comedy series, you know it's worth watching.

The show in question is "Widow's Bay," which follows Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) as he tries to revamp a small island's reputation for tourists — while dealing with a supernatural curse that's been plaguing the community for years. The legends surrounding the town involve ghosts, boogeymen, and cannibals, and none of them are impressed by Loftis' plans.

Since debuting in April 2026, the series has gripped del Toro, who wrote on X: "#WidowsBay may very well be the best streaming series in a long time... and hands down one of the most mesmerizing acts of narrative prestidigitation in Horror."