How Law & Order: SVU Paid Tribute To Det. John Munch After Richard Belzer Passed Away

In the wake of actor Richard Belzer's death in 2023, "Law & Order: SVU" honored his character, Detective John Munch, in a couple of ways. Belzer died at the age of 78, prompting an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood figures and "SVU" fans alike.

Belzer was among the police procedural's most prominent performers, having played Munch in over 300 episodes from 1999 to 2016. "SVU" first commemorated the legacy of Belzer and Det. Munch in the Season 25 premiere, "Tunnel Blind." The episode confirmed Munch's off-screen death and later eulogized him through Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Fin Tutuola's (Ice-T) touching toast to their late colleague.

"SVU" Season 27, Episode 13 featured another brief nod to Munch. In "Corrosive," the squad chats about it being a particularly slow night. Benson then described the time Munch jinxed a quiet shift by commenting on the lack of activity right before a call came in: "So in '03, we almost made it through an entire shift without a peep. And then, John Munch had to open his mouth and prove to all of us that there was no such thing as a jinx. The call came in 10 seconds later." Three years since Belzer's death, the moment subtly memorializes Munch and his witty personality.