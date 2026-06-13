Off Campus Star Stephen Kalyn Played A Pivotal Supe In The Boys Universe
Stephen Kalyn, who stars in Prime Video's hockey romance series "Off Campus," played an entirely different kind of college student on "The Boys" spinoff "Gen V."
Kalyn played a powerful young supe named Greg in "Gen V" Season 2. He appears in only five episodes, but Greg takes on a vital role in the story. With heightened senses, incredible strength, and the ability to fly, Greg serves as a major asset in battle alongside his fellow Godolkin University students. In addition to falling in love with Emma, aka Little Cricket (Lizzie Broadway), Kalyn's character ends up being a huge help in defeating Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) in the Season 2 finale.
Back in April, Prime Video canceled "Gen V," meaning Kalyn likely won't get to complete Greg's story in the "Boys" universe. Yet the actor's new journey as hockey star Dean Di Laurentis on "Off Campus" gives him another chance to display his talent. As Prime Video's most-watched TV show since releasing its eight-episode first season on May 13, "Off Campus" has the potential for a lengthy run on the streaming platform as it adapts Elle Kennedy's book series of the same name.
How Stephen Kalyn feels about his career post-Gen V
Kalyn's stint on "Gen V" was brief; however, the actor is enjoying the next chapter of his career on "Off Campus." As a matter of fact, Stephen Kalyn used to play hockey in real life before taking to the ice for the Briar Hawks in the show. Thus, portraying a charismatic collegiate athlete has been a thrill for Kalyn from the moment he landed the role of Dean.
"I was slightly hyperventilating and getting a little bit lightheaded, but I ended up catching myself," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "To this day it's one of the greatest days and one of the greatest moments of my life."
Looking ahead, Kalyn is now set to take over the co-lead position in "Off Campus" Season 2, as the next batch of episodes will explore Dean's love story with Briar University music student Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla). Season 2 will likely premiere in 2027, so it won't be too long until TV audiences get to see Kalyn on screen again.