Off Campus Star Stephen Kalyn Played A Pivotal Supe In The Boys Universe

Stephen Kalyn, who stars in Prime Video's hockey romance series "Off Campus," played an entirely different kind of college student on "The Boys" spinoff "Gen V."

Kalyn played a powerful young supe named Greg in "Gen V" Season 2. He appears in only five episodes, but Greg takes on a vital role in the story. With heightened senses, incredible strength, and the ability to fly, Greg serves as a major asset in battle alongside his fellow Godolkin University students. In addition to falling in love with Emma, aka Little Cricket (Lizzie Broadway), Kalyn's character ends up being a huge help in defeating Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) in the Season 2 finale.

Back in April, Prime Video canceled "Gen V," meaning Kalyn likely won't get to complete Greg's story in the "Boys" universe. Yet the actor's new journey as hockey star Dean Di Laurentis on "Off Campus" gives him another chance to display his talent. As Prime Video's most-watched TV show since releasing its eight-episode first season on May 13, "Off Campus" has the potential for a lengthy run on the streaming platform as it adapts Elle Kennedy's book series of the same name.