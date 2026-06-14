Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry Absolutely Hated One Of TNG's Best Episodes, Producer Says

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Can you imagine a future where everyone gets along with their family members? It's an optimistic notion, and one Gene Roddenberry wanted to portray in the "Star Trek" franchise. Unfortunately, the writers of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had other plans, causing some backstage disagreements between them and the franchise's creator. "Family," one of the truly must-see episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," sees Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) return to Earth and bicker with his brother. The siblings aren't each other's biggest fans — and Roddenberry wasn't the biggest fan of a storyline about brothers butting heads.

Writer and producer Ronald D. Moore told TrekCore in 2013, "Gene goes through this whole thing about how much he hates this script. 'It says terrible things about Picard's parents; these brothers don't exist in the twenty-fourth century; they have such profound personal animosities; this would never happen. I don't buy any of this, this is not a "Star Trek" episode.'"

Roddenberry proposed the idea of having Picard resent his father instead, leading to a confrontation between the pair. However, Moore didn't want to have the USS Enterprise-D captain get into it with an elderly man. At one point, it looked like the episode wouldn't make it into the acclaimed sci-fi series, but thankfully it did.