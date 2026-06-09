Anthony Head's Unmade Buffy The Vampire Slayer Spin-Off Would Have Been All About Giles

The great Anthony Stewart Head, who passed away at 72, was known to fans of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" as Buffy's Watcher and mentor figure, Rupert Giles, and he almost got to embark on his own adventures in a spin-off series. Head first appeared as Giles on the very first episode of "Buffy," "Welcome to the Hellmouth," in 1997. He was introduced as both the librarian at Buffy Summers' school and the Watcher assigned to oversee her training as a Slayer. The character remained a core part of the series throughout the entirety of its seven-season run, but plans were also drawn up for Giles' story to be expanded beyond Head's role on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

To date, "Angel" has been the only spin-off series successfully launched by "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," but since "Buffy" debuted, several potential spin-offs have entered development, only to wind up unproduced. Among these was "Ripper," a series that would have followed Giles while he was living in London, throwing him into different ghost stories each episode.

Likening the planned series to the Robbie Coltrane crime drama "Cracker," which followed a burnt-out criminal psychologist, Head told a magazine in 2001 (via BBC), "The 'Buffy' writers are champing at the bit" to start work on the series. Six years later, at the 2007 San Diego Comic-Con, "Buffy" showrunner Joss Whedon confirmed "Ripper" was gearing up to enter production, albeit now as a 90-minute TV movie rather than a series. While talk surrounding "Ripper" persisted for several years, the project ultimately never materialized.