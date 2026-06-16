Alan Alda Really Hated One M*A*S*H Scene That Was Shown Again And Again

It didn't take long for "M*A*S*H" to show America that it was more than a sitcom. Of course, the earliest episodes and even the movie that spawned the beloved TV series all have serious moments — an inevitability when the "situation" of your situation comedy is the Korean War. But you can point to the exact episode "M*A*S*H" changed for good: Season 1, Episode 17, "Sometimes You Hear the Bullet." Alan Alda's performance is at the center of this historic moment of American television, but he's never been the biggest fan.

"'Sometimes You Hear the Bullet' was the first time we had a guy die on the operating table, and the network went nuts," Alda said in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation. "I think [series creator] Larry Gelbart feels it was when we started to really realize what we could do, that you could really go all the way with the tragedy of this situation, the horror of this situation, and be funny too."

Although Alda appreciates how important the episode was, both at the time and in retrospect, he has harsh criticism for his own performance. "There's a shot of me crying over the guy who's dead, which I really don't like, I don't like my performance in it," Alda continued. "I was forcing it. I mean I wasn't as good an actor at that point as I was later."