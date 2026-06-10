Emmys 2026: Lead Actor In A Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees!

"The Pitt" star Noah Wyle, who took home the 2025 Emmy trophy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, seems to not only be a shoo-in for the 2026 nominations list, but the odds-on favorite to win the category again this year.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Wyle makes an appearance on our below list of Dream Emmy Nominees — as does "Paradise" leading man Sterling K. Brown, who vied for the win alongside Wyle last year. But with Pedro Pascal (for "The Last of Us") and Adam Scott (for "Severance") out of the mix entirely this time around, there will be some new faces in the category, and we know just who we'd like to see.

Scroll down to check out all of our Dream Nominees for Lead Actor in a Drama Series (remember, these aren't predictions; they're wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no," or "How could you leave off so-and-so?!"

For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.