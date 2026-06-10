Emmys 2026: Lead Actor In A Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees!
"The Pitt" star Noah Wyle, who took home the 2025 Emmy trophy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, seems to not only be a shoo-in for the 2026 nominations list, but the odds-on favorite to win the category again this year.
It should come as no surprise, then, that Wyle makes an appearance on our below list of Dream Emmy Nominees — as does "Paradise" leading man Sterling K. Brown, who vied for the win alongside Wyle last year. But with Pedro Pascal (for "The Last of Us") and Adam Scott (for "Severance") out of the mix entirely this time around, there will be some new faces in the category, and we know just who we'd like to see.
Scroll down to check out all of our Dream Nominees for Lead Actor in a Drama Series (remember, these aren't predictions; they're wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no," or "How could you leave off so-and-so?!"
For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
WHY HE DESERVES A NOD: With its massive twist in the rearview, how could the Hulu drama possibly maintain its momentum in Season 2, you ask? By placing Xavier's unflagging search for his wife, Teri, as the main source of the season's momentum, with Brown's masterful performance driving that train. We loved watching the Secret Service agent shed his decorum and do whatever it took to reunite his family, Brown giving the character a slightly sharper, certainly more violent edge than he had in the show's inaugural season. Still, Xavier's humanity is what makes him so compelling, and Brown never forgets that: Annie's daughter's ill-fated birth, for example, was a masterclass in escalating heartbreak as Brown took his character from disbelief to crushing grief in the space of just a few minutes. — Kimberly Roots
Peter Claffey, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
WHY HE DESERVES A NOD: We've previously applauded Claffey for his performance as the sweet, earnest hedge knight, accolades that we're pleased to say continued through the "Game of Thrones" sequel's Season 1 finale. Claffey's true gift lay in playing Dunk with absolutely no guile whatsoever: What he thought and felt played out on his face in real time, a refreshing and welcome change in Westeros, where it feels like everyone and their dragon has an agenda. His joys (like watching Tanselle's puppet show) were pure, his fear (like before the tourney) was contagious, and his grief (as he sobbed apologies at a dying Baelor's feet) made you want to hug him... if you could get your arms up that high. — K.R.
Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent
WHY HE DESERVES A NOD: Year in and year out, Rodríguez continues to give one of the best performances on network television. Whether he was being tormented by his subconscious, personified by James Ulster; channeling the serial killer during an interrogation; or grappling with the death of Amanda — who was not just his superior, but his mentor, and the closest thing he had to a mother — Rodríguez was emotionally precise at every turn, grounding even the show's heightened moments in something deeply human. And in the finale, as Will stepped up to care for Edie and introduced himself to Angie's newborn daughter, Rodríguez revealed the profound tenderness beneath all his character's sorrow. — Ryan Schwartz
Mark Ruffalo, Task
WHY HE DESERVES A NOD: Ruffalo may be most famous for playing a big green Marvel superhero, but in HBO's elegantly haunting crime drama, he was just a man: flawed and vulnerable, and all the more fascinating because of it. His character, FBI Agent Tom Brandis, is a skilled veteran investigator, but he is also a former priest, and Ruffalo brought incredible empathy to the role as Tom found common ground with fugitive Robbie even as he raced to bring him to justice. Ruffalo later revealed the heavy emotional weight Tom had been carrying around in a soul-baring courtroom speech pleading for mercy for his incarcerated son. In the end, though, Tom still found a way to look forward to a new day, and with "Task" set to return for a second season, we're looking forward to seeing more of Ruffalo at his very best. — Dave Nemetz
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
WHY HE DESERVES A NOD: The Oscar winner wowed us all season with his portrayal of weary oilman Tommy Norris. But good Lord, that season finale really provided a showcase for him to show us all of Tommy's cranky colors, no? His rant against God in the car, with Thornton having Tommy unleash as though the Almighty were strapped into the passenger seat? That smooth arrival at the sheriff's office, Thornton talking quickly and authoritatively as Tommy made it clear that Cooper wasn't going to be held responsible for a terrible man's death? That end-of-episode announcement that the Norris men were going to start their own oil company, Thornton radiating a tentative joy as his character realized he could maybe have more than he'd hoped? Gorgeous — and Emmy-worthy — all of it. — K.R.
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
WHY HE DESERVES A NOD: Wyle saved his very best work for the Season 2 finale, playing Dr. Robby as raw, exhausted, and utterly shattered. Whether quietly comforting Baby Jane Doe or admitting to Abbot that years of watching patients die had begun leaching something from his soul, Wyle revealed a man no longer capable of pretending the job wasn't destroying him from the inside out. It was the culmination of two seasons' worth of accumulated trauma, resulting in a performance that didn't just devastate in the moment, but fundamentally re-contextualized everything that came before it. — R.S.
Scroll down for links to our previous Dream Emmy categories:
Outstanding Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees