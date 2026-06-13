15 Major Movie Stars Who Appeared On Grey's Anatomy

When the producers of "Grey's Anatomy" decided they were going to introduce yet another one of Derek Shepherd's (Patrick Dempsey) sisters, they must have known they needed to bring in the big guns. Cue the arrival of Neve Campbell, who plays Derek's sister, Lizzie. After Derek's hand injury, he needs donated nerves to repair its function, and Lizzie flies to Seattle to help him out.

Though their relationship appears somewhat strained, Lizzie expresses a desire to be more involved in Derek and Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) lives — though we never see her again after these two Season 9 episodes. Speaking with TVLine about her guest spot, Campbell shared, "They've been on that show for nine years and they definitely know what they're doing, so it was fun to be around a group that had been working together so long."

"Grey's Anatomy" acted as a reunion between Campbell and Dempsey, who had worked together 12 years before in "Scream 3." Campbell, of course, is the face of the "Scream" franchise, having appeared in six of the horror films. She first rose to prominence following her role on the Fox drama "Party of Five," which was still on air when "Scream" premiered in 1996. She also appeared in the cult classics "The Craft" and "Wild Things." Campbell now stars in the Netflix series "The Lincoln Lawyer," which is set to return for a fifth and final season, as of this writing.