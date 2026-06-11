Emmys 2026: Supporting Actress In A Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees!

The Emmys' Supporting Actress in a Drama category is about to get a whole lotta new blood.

With HBO's "The White Lotus" out of the running this year, a whopping four spots are now available come July 8. We expect to see at least a couple of ensemble members from HBO Max's "The Pitt" in the mix — and indeed, two "Pitt" actresses have scored spots on our Dream Emmy ballot, including Season 2 addition Sepideh Moafi (aka new attending Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi).

Scroll down to check out all of our Dream Nominees for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (remember, these aren't predictions; they're wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no," or "How could you leave off so-and-so?!"

For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.