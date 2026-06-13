A Different World Star Wrote The Theme Song — But Was Forbidden From Performing It

It's not every day you're cast in one of the best sitcoms on television, and it's also pretty special to be asked to write its theme song — but to have both things happen to you at the same time? It might sound crazy, but that's the chance Dawnn Lewis was given on 1987's "A Different World."

Before "A Different World" began filming, Lewis was on tour with a Broadway show that had used the same casting agents as the NBC series. Initially, they told Lewis they weren't interested in having her audition for the show — but then, in one week, she received two different offers: one to write and record the theme song, and another to join the cast. There was just one problem. "Neither the musical director nor the casting director knew that they hired the same person," she later told Vanity Fair. "Unfortunately, once everyone realized I was the same person that had just been cast to be in the show, I was no longer allowed to sing the theme song."

According to Lewis, the reasoning for this was that performing the theme song would make it look like she was the star of the show, and producers wanted to make it clear that "A Different World" would be initially centered around Lisa Bonet's character, Denise.