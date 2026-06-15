Is Blue Bloods' Famous Reagan Family Home Real And Can Fans Visit It?
Fans of the massively popular police procedural "Blue Bloods" probably feel like they know the Reagan family home as well as their own — so audiences will be happy to know that it's a real house you can visit, albeit with one caveat. The series doesn't shy away from revealing the address of the property by showing the house numbers on its door quite often, but the home really is located at 8070 Harbor View Terrace in Brooklyn, New York City.
Fans can walk up to the property line and take photos in front of the house, but the stipulation is that the property is an actual private residence and not at all a tour spot. The Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported in 2018 that a bishop resides in the building, which has been owned by the Diocese of Saint Maron-USA since 1978. It seems likely that the religious leader still lives in the home, which is in the southwest corner of the borough in Bay Ridge, a multicultural neighborhood known for being a prominent home for Irish Catholic families like the Reagans.
The Reagan family home is actually an active residence
The iconic "Blue Bloods" house — which is an old school brick Colonial building built in the 1920s that Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his father, Henry (Len Cariou), live in — is accessible via the 86th Street stop on the R train by taking 4th Avenue toward 82nd Street and making a left. The home is located about half a mile from the bayside Shore Road Promenade, easily reached by heading northeast on Harbor View Terrace. Because the house is an active residence, there's no seeing inside the property.
That isn't exactly a bad thing, though, considering the home was only ever used for establishing shots of the property in the show. The "Blue Bloods" production team built a replica of the front door to shoot certain scenes, and crafted a set for the interior shots, including those beloved family dinner scenes. One way or another, you can't exactly visit the dining room or any of the other memorable rooms in the "Blue Bloods" home. For fans who need more closure after "Blue Bloods" didn't give the family a conclusive ending, you can still get a taste of life as a Reagan if they take a pilgrimage out to Bay Ridge. Just don't expect more than a quick photo out front.