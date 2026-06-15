Is Blue Bloods' Famous Reagan Family Home Real And Can Fans Visit It?

Fans of the massively popular police procedural "Blue Bloods" probably feel like they know the Reagan family home as well as their own — so audiences will be happy to know that it's a real house you can visit, albeit with one caveat. The series doesn't shy away from revealing the address of the property by showing the house numbers on its door quite often, but the home really is located at 8070 Harbor View Terrace in Brooklyn, New York City.

Fans can walk up to the property line and take photos in front of the house, but the stipulation is that the property is an actual private residence and not at all a tour spot. The Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported in 2018 that a bishop resides in the building, which has been owned by the Diocese of Saint Maron-USA since 1978. It seems likely that the religious leader still lives in the home, which is in the southwest corner of the borough in Bay Ridge, a multicultural neighborhood known for being a prominent home for Irish Catholic families like the Reagans.