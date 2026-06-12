Dutton Ranch Episode 6 Turns Deadly: How The 'Pivotal' Death Of A 'Pawn' Changes The Game At 10 Petal Ranch

In the "Yellowstone" spin-off's latest shocking twist, "Dutton Ranch" wipes a key player off the chess board in Episode 6, now streaming on Paramount+.

Determined to take back what's "rightfully" his, Rob-Will goes gun shopping and cooks up a plan. It's not a good plan, mostly fueled by hubris and cocaine, but it's one Chet is willing to go along with — a decision he would not live to regret.

The half-baked plan goes down under the cover of night, with Chet approaching Joaquin outside the 10 Petal Ranch, gun in hand. As Chet incoherently babbles about all of Joaquin's misdeeds, you just know this whole thing won't end well. Sure enough, Chet fires a shot at Joaquin's hand, only to receive a bullet in his own head as Miguel emerges from the shadows with a smoking gun. (R.I.P., Chet!)

Actor Berto Colon is grateful for Miguel's hero moment, which not only marks a turning point in the story but also demystifies the character, establishing as him an important member of the team.

"People have basically just gotten to see Miguel as like a mysterious presence," Colon tells TVLine. "He's not quite part of the rest of the wranglers. He kinds of blends in, but not really. There was still something about him that made him feel like an outsider. He spends most of the time with Beulah, so there's obviously a connection there, but to come out of the dark and save Joaquin like that was pivotal."

Chet may not have been anyone's favorite character by design, but Colon's heart still goes out to Hart Denton, who portrayed the ill-fated ranch hand. Colon says he didn't know Chet's death was coming, but once he received the script, his conversations with Denton were "heartbreaking."

"I've been on the other side of that," Colon says. "If you've seen some of my work, you'll know I've definitely not lived through a full season in other shows. I know what that feels like. [Denton] was so graceful and kind, and we got to spend a lot of time together. It was a mutual respect."