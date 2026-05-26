How Will Dutton Ranch Address Yellowstone's Most Important Loose End? Kelly Reilly And Cole Hauser Weigh In
A spin-off of "Yellowstone," the Paramount+ series "Dutton Ranch" finds Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) getting a much-needed fresh start in Texas — but could their bright future be derailed by the darkness of their past?
Let's not forget that "Yellowstone" ended with Beth stabbing her no-good brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) to death, then turning to Rip for a hand in disposing his body. Jamie's corpse has yet to be found, and although his murder hasn't been mentioned in the first three episodes of "Dutton Ranch," we learned over on CBS' "Marshals" that his "disappearance" remains under investigation in Montana.
The Duttons have buried their fair share of enemies over the years, but if there's one thing we've learned from spending time in the world of "Yellowstone," it's that secrets don't tend to stay buried forever. So is there a chance that Beth and/or Rip will have to answer for their crimes on "Dutton Ranch"?
Speaking with TVLine, Reilly concedes that "maybe some old ghosts might come back to haunt them," though she also presents us with something to chew on: "But who could possibly know about it? You know, Rip is very good at hiding evidence."
Reilly also offers the possibility that Beth and Rip's secrets could actually benefit them in some way. "It's their skeletons in their cupboard, and they might prove to be their weakness or their strength," she says. "Who knows?"
Beth and Rip are 'over' Jamie, says Cole Hauser
Kelly Reilly's on-screen hubby Cole Hauser, on the other hand, is more direct about his feelings for the late, not-so-great Jamie Dutton: "Oh, I'm over Jamie," he tells TVLine with a laugh. "And I know she is too.
When "Dutton Ranch" begins, Jamie couldn't be further from the couple's mind. "They're just trying to find peace and a bit of serenity," Hauser says, "but that all comes crashing down when, literally, lightning strikes. Now they have to start over, and they're taking this enormous risk by going to Texas. I like seeing them a little on the back foot versus on all offense."
Regardless of what comes their way, though, you can count on Beth and Rip tackling every obstacle as a team. "They love each other with such a passion, they support each other, and they're extremely loyal," Hauser says of the secret to the couple's strength. "I think they're a powerhouse together too. They're kind of the yin to [each other's] yang, and the two of them combined together is an immovable force of nature."
Are you hoping that "Dutton Ranch" will make Beth and Rip answer for what they did to Jamie, or is that a storyline best left buried on "Yellowstone"? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the Paramount+ spin-off below.