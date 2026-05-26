How Will Dutton Ranch Address Yellowstone's Most Important Loose End? Kelly Reilly And Cole Hauser Weigh In

A spin-off of "Yellowstone," the Paramount+ series "Dutton Ranch" finds Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) getting a much-needed fresh start in Texas — but could their bright future be derailed by the darkness of their past?

Let's not forget that "Yellowstone" ended with Beth stabbing her no-good brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) to death, then turning to Rip for a hand in disposing his body. Jamie's corpse has yet to be found, and although his murder hasn't been mentioned in the first three episodes of "Dutton Ranch," we learned over on CBS' "Marshals" that his "disappearance" remains under investigation in Montana.

The Duttons have buried their fair share of enemies over the years, but if there's one thing we've learned from spending time in the world of "Yellowstone," it's that secrets don't tend to stay buried forever. So is there a chance that Beth and/or Rip will have to answer for their crimes on "Dutton Ranch"?

Speaking with TVLine, Reilly concedes that "maybe some old ghosts might come back to haunt them," though she also presents us with something to chew on: "But who could possibly know about it? You know, Rip is very good at hiding evidence."

Reilly also offers the possibility that Beth and Rip's secrets could actually benefit them in some way. "It's their skeletons in their cupboard, and they might prove to be their weakness or their strength," she says. "Who knows?"