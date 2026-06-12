Sweet Magnolias Season 5: Brooke Elliott Finds The Silver Lining In Dana Sue's 'Monumental' Tragedy — And How She Said Goodbye

Spoiler alert: This interview covers the events of "Sweet Magnolias" Season 5, Episode 5. Haven't watched? You've been warned.

Season 5 of "Sweet Magnolias" is a rough one for Dana Sue, whose world constantly feels like its burning down around her — and that's before her house literally burns down at the end of Episode 5. It's a nightmarish ordeal, one that puts a lot of things into perspective for her.

"The fire was so monumental," Brooke Elliott (aka Dana Sue) tells TVLine, adding that there is an element of the experience for which she is grateful. "It was fun as an actress to have your character go through that. That was such a metaphor for her life needing to burn down and regrow."

Just as the show's set has become a second home to the "Sweet Magnolias" cast, Elliott developed a fondness for Dana Sue's house, admitting that she was "kind of bitter" about having to let it go. "I was like, 'Oh, it's going away,' so Anneliese Judge [who plays Annie] and I went through the house and took pictures, kind of saying goodbye to our sets," she says. "That was our official goodbye to that."

That said, Elliott admits that Dana Sue's old house "was a bit tricky to shoot on for the cameras, so maybe it's good" that it went up in flames. "I am eager to see what they find and where we go, if we do get a sixth season."