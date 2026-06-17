Star Trek's William Shatner Played A Lesser Known Version Of A Major He-Man Villain

Netflix's "Masters of the Universe" animated series boldly went where no He-Man had gone before by recruiting "Star Trek" legend William Shatner as a lesser-known version of his most famous villain. Yes, Captain Kirk himself is a key player in the sequel series from Kevin Smith — one of the best TV revivals of all time.

"Masters of the Universe: Revolution" picks up years after the original 1983 "He-Man" series (which had to limit its amount of violence). It dives deep into the lore to develop Skeletor (Mark Hamill) and explain his history before he was just a skull-faced agent of chaos. Shatner plays Keldor, the man Skeletor used to be. More importantly, he's King Randor's (Diedrich Bader) half-brother.

In flashbacks, the show reveals that his face was burnt off when Hordak (Keith David) gave him the Havoc staff. This jaw-dropping reveal was hinted at in the original mini comics from the 1980s, and it was also referenced in the 2002 "He-Man" animated series, but it was never explored in as much depth as in "Masters of the Universe: Revolution."