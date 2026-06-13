Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Ends In Heartbreak: Can [Spoiler]'s Marriage Be Saved In A Potential Season 6?

Now streaming on Netflix, "Sweet Magnolias" wraps its fifth season with Helen and Erik swapping vows, finally beginning their wedded life together — just as another Serenity couple is facing the end of theirs.

The cracks in Dana Sue and Ronnie's marriage have been showing all season — first with him devoting too much time to his new e-bike business, then with him admitting that his off-brand inventory likely started the fire that burned down their house — but they've officially reached the danger zone by the time we arrive at the finale. Not only does she refuse to dance with him at Helen and Erik's wedding reception, but she can barely even stand catching his glance while the happy couple recites their vows.

The tension culminates in a long-overdue confrontation between Ronnie and Dana Sue, the latter of whom reveals that they don't need a fresh start in a new house. Instead, she's looking for a solo apartment to live in while she figures out whether their marriage is salvageable.

"When I read that, I was surprised and not surprised," Brooke Elliott says of her character's decision to put some distance between herself and Ronnie. "And I love that the writers did that. It's gotten to that point, so let's not be afraid to have her do that. Of course I love Dana Sue and Ronnie, and I also love Brandon Quinn, but I do think they've earned that space."