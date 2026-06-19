The Law & Order SVU Storyline So Intense Even Mariska Hargitay Has Trouble Rewatching

"Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay went through it while filming a particularly disturbing ordeal for Detective Olivia Benson on the NBC crime procedural. In the Season 14 finale, Benson is kidnapped by William Lewis (Pablo Schreiber), a terrifying serial killer and rapist. Benson undergoes extreme torture and emotional distress as Lewis' hostage at the beginning of "Law & Order: SVU," Season 15 before escaping and later facing her abductor in court.

Speaking with Marie Claire for its "Law & Order: SVU" oral history feature, Hargitay explained how the storyline marked a turning point in Benson's arc and how she tackled the challenge of communicating her character's psyche under such tense circumstances. "The scenes were painful to shoot — scary, uncharted territory, and so raw — but I felt such an incredible responsibility to go there and tell that story," she said.

"I wanted to show the ugliness, fear, and inhumanity, but also what survival is, what inner strength is, our resourcefulness, what we're capable of, and what we will do to survive." Hargitay also acknowledged how many people, including herself, have a difficult time rewatching the episodes.