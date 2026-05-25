Law & Order: SVU Season 28: Everything We Know So Far

In the criminal justice system, there's one procedural drama that will outlive us all. That show is Law & Order: SVU, and it's heading into Season 28 this fall.

The most recent season of "SVU" found Capt. Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay) in a months-long battle with her superior, Chief of Detectives Kathryn Tynan (Noma Dumezweni). Tynan didn't approve of the way Benson ran her squad, especially how Benson often was in the field rather than taking a more administrative approach to policing. Tynan placed Det. Jake "Griff" Griffin (Corey Cott) in SVU and tasked him with feeding her intel about Benson.

But Griff soon realized that Benson was the real deal, and the type of police officer he wanted to emulate. Later, when Benson and Griff uncovered dirt on Tynan — the chief and her old partner, Griff's father, covered up some wrongdoing on his part back in the day — Olivia and her newest employee used it as leverage against Tynan. By the end of the season, it seemed that Tynan was no longer a threat, and Benson was in the clear. (Read a full finale recap.)

Elsewhere in the season: Capt. Donald Craven died, and a bunch of familiar faces attended his wake (one of them said "love you" to Liv!), Fin took a while to recover after he was attacked by a couple of criminals, Det. Joe Velasco left the New York Police Department for a position with the Drug Enforcement Agency (though he showed up a few times, anyway), and Sgt. Amanda Rollins rejoined the squad. Also of note: Season 27 was the first with Michele Fazekas ("Gen V"), who'd been a writer on the show in the early years, serving as showrunner.

NBC renewed "SVU" in April. And even though long-running series won't be back for a while, we figured the summer would be a good time to pull together a jacket on the upcoming run of episodes. Read on for everything we know so far about Benson & Co.'s next chapter. We'll update this post with information about the new season as soon as it becomes available, so make sure to come back often.