15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Simpsons

"Underachiever and proud of it, man" was a slogan on a Bart Simpson T-shirt that got it banned from several public schools. "The Simpsons," the show from which it derived, however, has done anything but underachieve. Thirty-seven seasons in, it has become the longest primetime scripted series ever, and shows no signs of stopping, with a second theatrical film on the horizon, as of this writing.

Many imitators have arisen since, and indeed, "The Simpsons" itself imitated several landmark shows that came before it. In coming up with a list of further shows to recommend, we've considered many of its strong suits. It's an animated family sitcom in which perfect endings aren't a given. It expanded beyond one flawed family into the massively populated fictional town of Springfield, full of eccentric supporting characters who evolved over time. It also helped prove animation could appeal to viewers of all ages, while popularizing the kind of pop-culture satire that now shows up throughout modern animated comedy.

Here are 15 of the best shows that check off one or more of those key traits; shows that inspired it or were likely inspired by it, for many more hours of similar entertainment.