Sweet Magnolias Stars Share Their Hopes For Potential Season 6: 'The Fans Earned It, We All Deserve It'

While "Sweet Magnolias" fans devour the Netflix drama's fifth season, with many viewers already well into their second binge, we can't help but wonder — could this be the last time we get to pour it out with the ladies of Serenity?

After all, aside from Dana Sue and Ronnie's marriage crashing and burning before our very eyes, the Season 5 finale gives everyone the happy endings they deserve. Helen and Erik are finally married, Maddie's publishing dreams come true (again!), Annie is off to college, Isaac's boyfriend Michael is moving to town, and Kyle decides to study psychiatry. Heck, even Noreen catches Helen's bouquet, and did you ever think Noreen would find her happy ever after? Noreen?!

Netflix has yet to make an official decision on the show's future, but with "Sweet Magnolias" currently ranking as the streamer's second-most-watched TV show, it's clear that the fans are hungry for another helping — as is the show's cast.

"Every time the show comes out, it's such a blessing," actress Heather Headley (Helen) tells TVLine. "I'm incredibly grateful to be able to do it, and for people all over the world to see it. We're so proud of the past five seasons, and we're so grateful for every fan that has watched it. We've put a little bow on it, so it can be done, but if the fans decide that we need to open that door again and go back in for Season 6, I think we're ready."

Read on for more of the Magnolias' musings on a potential sixth season, including the on-screen reunion JoAnna Garcia Swisher would love to make happen. (Spoiler alert: It rhymes with "Sheeba McEntire."