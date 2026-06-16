Sweet Magnolias Stars Share Their Hopes For Potential Season 6: 'The Fans Earned It, We All Deserve It'
While "Sweet Magnolias" fans devour the Netflix drama's fifth season, with many viewers already well into their second binge, we can't help but wonder — could this be the last time we get to pour it out with the ladies of Serenity?
After all, aside from Dana Sue and Ronnie's marriage crashing and burning before our very eyes, the Season 5 finale gives everyone the happy endings they deserve. Helen and Erik are finally married, Maddie's publishing dreams come true (again!), Annie is off to college, Isaac's boyfriend Michael is moving to town, and Kyle decides to study psychiatry. Heck, even Noreen catches Helen's bouquet, and did you ever think Noreen would find her happy ever after? Noreen?!
Netflix has yet to make an official decision on the show's future, but with "Sweet Magnolias" currently ranking as the streamer's second-most-watched TV show, it's clear that the fans are hungry for another helping — as is the show's cast.
"Every time the show comes out, it's such a blessing," actress Heather Headley (Helen) tells TVLine. "I'm incredibly grateful to be able to do it, and for people all over the world to see it. We're so proud of the past five seasons, and we're so grateful for every fan that has watched it. We've put a little bow on it, so it can be done, but if the fans decide that we need to open that door again and go back in for Season 6, I think we're ready."
Read on for more of the Magnolias' musings on a potential sixth season, including the on-screen reunion JoAnna Garcia Swisher would love to make happen. (Spoiler alert: It rhymes with "Sheeba McEntire."
JoAnna Garcia Swisher: Maddie and Cal are 'finally not the ones we're worried about'
Maddie and Cal have been mired in drama for the past few seasons — from sudden deaths of estranged exes to unresolved anger issues — but "Sweet Magnolias" went pretty easy on them this time around. (Sure, Maddie lost her dream job in the premiere, but she rebounded quickly!) JoAnna Garcia Swisher is hopeful for more blue skies ahead, should Netflix renew the show for a sixth season.
"They're finally not the ones we're worried about," Garcia Swisher tells TVLine of Maddie and Cal. "We're holding down the fort this season. I don't know about next season, but Justin [Bruening] and I talked about this going into this season: We've fallen in love, and you've seen all of that, but a lot of crap has been happening for us. Every season has not been a real celebration of our relationship, but this season was, and I think that was really nice. I think the fans earned it. We all deserve it."
You know what else we all deserve? A visit from Garcia Swisher's "Reba" co-stars Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman. Garcia Swisher recently reunited with the duo on their NBC comedy "Happy's Place," and she would love to return the favor by inviting them to Serenity.
"We have honestly talked about it so many times," she tells TVLine. "If we get a Season 6, we have to make it happen."
Heather Headley: Helen has 'always' wanted a family
A brief exchange during their wedding reception strongly implies that Helen and Erik could explore fostering in a potential sixth season, a journey Heather Headley would be very excited to portray.
"I know the one thing Helen has always wanted is a family," Headley tells TVLine. "She wants to walk in the door and there be a husband and little people, people younger people than herself, whatever version of that it is. She's one of those people that loves to pour into the next generation."
It's been a long, difficult road to motherhood for Helen, who previously suffered a miscarriage back in Season 2. Through a storyline about fostering, Headley hopes to remind viewers that parenthood can take many forms.
"Many times as women, we don't get that dream of carrying a baby," Headley says. "There are many of us who don't, so there's also this amazing beauty in fostering children, whether they be our nieces or nephews or we're just loving on other kids."
Brooke Elliott: Dana Sue needs to do what's 'right for her'
Season 5 ends with Dana Sue telling Ronnie that she needs some space, including — gasp! — her own apartment. And while actress Brooke Elliott would love for the couple to work things out, especially given her fondness for co-star Brandon Quinn, she ultimately wants the best outcome for all parties invovled.
"As much as my heart is soft to Ronnie and Dana Sue, I also wonder sometimes if it does have to be that hard," Elliott tells TVLine. "Maybe she needs to do some things that are right for her, and he needs to do some things that are right for him, and I don't know if that will always keep them together."
As for the obvious chemistry between Dana Sue and new business partner Clark Bellson, Elliott isn't ruling out anything between them in a potential sixth season.
"Clark is offering those pieces that she's really struggling with in Ronnie, and has always struggled with in Ronnie, so it'll be really interesting to see if that actually does grow into something," Elliott says. "Is it something that just shows her that she does want to be on her own more? Or is it something where she goes, 'I do want this, but I want to fight for it with Ronnie'? I don't know!"
Elliott also doesn't know how much we'd see of Dana Sue's daughter Annie in Season 6, now that the high school graduate is leaving the nest.
"I wonder what'll happen there, if we get a Season 6, because I love working with [Anneliese Judge] and doing scenes with her," Elliott says. "She has become such a good friend, and I still want scenes with Anneliese."
(On that front, showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson tells TVLine, "I very much want Annie to stay on the show, so I'll just say thank goodness for holiday breaks and summer vacations.")
OK, let's talk: Are you hoping for "Sweet Magnolias" Season 6? If we get it, what are your hopes for Serenity's finest? And which side characters deserve more screen time? Grade Season 5 in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the show's future.