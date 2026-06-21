Why Azul From Dutton Ranch Looks So Familiar

"Dutton Ranch" Season 1 has a cast full of seasoned actors, though some faces might be hard to place at first. One actor whom some viewers have seen before is J.R. Villarreal, who plays Azul Ramos. A foreman on Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) ranch, Azul helps keep everything in order amid their rivalry with 10 Petal Ranch.

Although not a super-well-known actor, Villarreal has appeared in a few projects that some will remember or will want to see after watching Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" spin-off. Villarreal started his Hollywood career as a child, first earning recognition for playing Javier in the 2006 movie "Akeelah and the Bee" alongside Keke Palmer, Angela Bassett, and Laurence Fishburne. Over the next decade, Villarreal mostly took on small roles in lesser-known movies and TV shows.

In 2022, Villarreal starred as Black Scorpion in the Disney series "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion." One year later, he portrayed Tio Tonio on Netflix's teen dramedy "Freeridge," which was canceled after one season. Yet Villarreal's next TV ventures would provide him with higher-profile work.