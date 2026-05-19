15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Yellowstone Spin-Off Dutton Ranch

As fans of "Dutton Ranch" are hopefully aware, there are several other Taylor Sheridan-produced spin-offs of "Yellowstone" that are currently included with your Paramount+ subscription. The one "Yellowstone" spin-off we strongly recommended to the broader "Dutton Ranch" viewership is "1883."

The first of Sheridan's expansions to the "Yellowstone" franchise, there are plenty of reasons why "1883" might be your jam. The prequel series is arguably the most narratively symmetrical in-universe companion to "Dutton Ranch." While "Dutton Ranch" follows the family's modern-day descendants as they leave Montana for Texas, "1883" follows the generation of Duttons that founded the ranch by traveling from Texas to Montana in the late 19th century. The 2021 miniseries stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the great-grandparents of Kevin Costner's character from the original series; Sam Elliott plays the former Union Army captain leading them and the rest of their hopeful wagon train toward new lives and fresh land.

More than any of the other spin-offs, "1883" and "Dutton Ranch" serve as effective thematic bookends to "Yellowstone." The former establishes the mythos that shapes — for better and worse — both the land and the family that controls it throughout "Yellowstone," while the latter asks how that family might evolve beyond the ranch itself.