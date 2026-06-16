Casting News: Heated Rivalry Star Joins Hulu Drama, HBO's Harry Potter Casts Peeves The Poltergeist, And More

"Heated Rivalry" star Francois Arnaud has lined up his next TV role: He'll star with Shailene Woodley and Lindsay Lohan in the Hulu limited series "Count My Lies," Deadline reports.

Arnaud will recur as Danny, a close friend of Lohan's character Violet. The series centers on Sloane (played by Woodley), a compulsive liar who applies for a nanny position and finds herself ensnared in the lives of Violet (Lohan) and Jay (Kit Harington). "Little does Sloane know, she's just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all," per the official description.

The cast also includes "The Pitt" Emmy winner Katherine LaNasa, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Sophia Bush. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger ("This Is Us") will write the series and serve as showrunners.

Arnaud played closeted hockey star Scott in the HBO Max drama "Heated Rivalry," which became a sensation after hitting the streamer in November. His other TV credits include "Blindspot," "Midnight, Texas," "Yellowjackets," and "The Borgias."