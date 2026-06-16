Casting News: Heated Rivalry Star Joins Hulu Drama, HBO's Harry Potter Casts Peeves The Poltergeist, And More
"Heated Rivalry" star Francois Arnaud has lined up his next TV role: He'll star with Shailene Woodley and Lindsay Lohan in the Hulu limited series "Count My Lies," Deadline reports.
Arnaud will recur as Danny, a close friend of Lohan's character Violet. The series centers on Sloane (played by Woodley), a compulsive liar who applies for a nanny position and finds herself ensnared in the lives of Violet (Lohan) and Jay (Kit Harington). "Little does Sloane know, she's just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all," per the official description.
The cast also includes "The Pitt" Emmy winner Katherine LaNasa, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Sophia Bush. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger ("This Is Us") will write the series and serve as showrunners.
Arnaud played closeted hockey star Scott in the HBO Max drama "Heated Rivalry," which became a sensation after hitting the streamer in November. His other TV credits include "Blindspot," "Midnight, Texas," "Yellowjackets," and "The Borgias."
In other casting news...
* HBO's "Harry Potter" series has cast Peter Serafinowicz ("The Tick") as Hogwarts ghost Peeves the Poltergeist, the network announced via Instagram. (Here's everything we know about the series so far.)
* "Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill has joined the cast of Peacock's "Twisted Metal" for Season 3, per Deadline. He'll recur as Pope Charlie Kane, the estranged father of Sweet Tooth.
* "Summer House" villain West Wilson is exiting the series after three seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. West found himself embroiled in a public scandal when he and castmate Amanda Batula admitted they were dating, after West broke up with castmate Ciara and Amanda separated from castmate Kyle after four years of marriage. (Get the scoop on the scandal here.)
* Samantha Morton ("The Walking Dead") will star alongside Phoebe Dynevor in the Prime Video crime drama "Dirty," Deadline reports. She'll play Lois Mercer, a legendary Manchester homicide cop who has a complicated relationship with her trainee detective daughter Eva Bennett, played by Dynevor.
* Pamela Adlon ("Better Things"), BD Wong ("Law & Order: SVU"), and Kumail Nanjiani ("Silicon Valley") have joined the cast of the Prime Video comic book series "Sex Criminals," per Deadline. The story follows a pair of young lovers who can stop time when they have sex and use that ability to rob banks.