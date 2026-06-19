Leonard Nimoy's Mission: Impossible Salary Surpassed Star Trek, But There Was A Catch

Leonard Nimoy joined "Mission: Impossible" after "Star Trek: The Original Series" was canceled in 1969, but this new venture was far from what the actor had envisioned.

Playing The Great Paris in 49 episodes across Seasons 4 and 5, Nimoy became a key character in the classic spy TV show until his departure in 1971. Speaking to the Television Academy decades later, Nimoy said that his "Mission: Impossible" fee had been greater than his earnings on "Star Trek" — but he grew to despise his role because he found it creatively unfulfilling. What began as the intriguing prospect of an IMF master of disguise devolved into a repetitive, one-note job.

"I could play a lot of different kinds of roles, and as a character actor, that was very appealing to me," he recalled. "So, I went to work for two seasons, and then the fun ran out. I wasn't interested beyond that. I found the same characters coming around again. I was again asked to play the Latin American dictator. I was again asked to play the very old man disguised as a spy."