Invincible's Original Voice Actor Plays A Small Role On Paradise

"Invincible" fans probably can't imagine Mark Grayson sounding like anyone else but Steven Yeun after four seasons of one of the best superhero TV shows of all time. However, the young hero was originally voiced by someone else entirely, and they can be seen fighting the end of the world in Hulu's "Paradise."

Prime Video's "Invincible" follows Grayson from the moment he gains his powers as a teenager to fighting the devastating forces of the Viltrum Empire across the galaxy. His journey hasn't been easy, and Yeun's performance is a large part of why audiences have resonated with the character. But he was originally voiced by Patrick Cavanaugh in all 17 episodes of MTV's animated "Invincible" series in 2008. The project was a motion version of the comics rather than a brand-new animation.

In the years since, Cavanaugh has racked up more live-action roles, and he appeared in "Paradise" Season 1 as Morton. He's an engineer who works for Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) to ensure the underground bunker systems operate smoothly. In Episode 6, he's the one who tells his steely boss they can't control the messages that were being projected onto the indoor skyline.