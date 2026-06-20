What Does Garrett's Back Tattoo Mean In Off Campus?

"Off Campus" is Prime Video's answer to HBO Max's "Heated Rivalry," with romance and hockey colliding just as hard as the players on the ice. As Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) fake relationship blossoms into a real one, the show reveals Garrett's back tattoo.

Garrett's tattoo is Latin and it reads "Nullum Gratuitum Prandium." This translates to "There is no free lunch" in English. Garrett only has a flame tattoo on his arm in the books, and the addition gives more depth to the show. According to Belmont Cameli, Garrett's tattoo was his idea and it's the motto of his high school wrestling team. "It's a core tenet of who [Garrett] is that he refuses to let anything be handed to him. He wants to deserve all of the accolades and achievements that he has," Cameli told Teen Vogue.

It's more than just a fashion statement. As seen in the show, Garrett tries hard to make sure his achievements are his own instead of just taking the easy route through Phil (Steve Howey), his abusive father and former-star player. Cameli further explained: "So having it across his back, I thought was a nice place for it because when he has the jersey on, it says Graham right there. But when he peels the jersey off, just on his own skin, you get to see that phrase really encapsulate who he is."