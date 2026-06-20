What Does Garrett's Back Tattoo Mean In Off Campus?
"Off Campus" is Prime Video's answer to HBO Max's "Heated Rivalry," with romance and hockey colliding just as hard as the players on the ice. As Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) fake relationship blossoms into a real one, the show reveals Garrett's back tattoo.
Garrett's tattoo is Latin and it reads "Nullum Gratuitum Prandium." This translates to "There is no free lunch" in English. Garrett only has a flame tattoo on his arm in the books, and the addition gives more depth to the show. According to Belmont Cameli, Garrett's tattoo was his idea and it's the motto of his high school wrestling team. "It's a core tenet of who [Garrett] is that he refuses to let anything be handed to him. He wants to deserve all of the accolades and achievements that he has," Cameli told Teen Vogue.
It's more than just a fashion statement. As seen in the show, Garrett tries hard to make sure his achievements are his own instead of just taking the easy route through Phil (Steve Howey), his abusive father and former-star player. Cameli further explained: "So having it across his back, I thought was a nice place for it because when he has the jersey on, it says Graham right there. But when he peels the jersey off, just on his own skin, you get to see that phrase really encapsulate who he is."
Garrett and Hannah will return in Off Campus Season 2
At the end of "Off Campus" Season 1, Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells become a fully-fledged couple after the brilliant montage of the final hockey game mixed with Hannah's performance in the pop showcase. The couple will return in "Off Campus" Season 2, but they're not going to be the focus of the story next time.
"Sometimes you fall in love with a couple and then you get their happily ever after and you're like, 'What are they gonna do next season? I don't wanna break them up. But I still wanna watch them.' And we will," showrunner Louisa Levy told Entertainment Weekly. "Hannah and Garrett are still in Season 2. They're still gonna be part of it, but their love story is not the thing that's driving the season anymore."
Instead, Allie (Mika Abdalla) and Dean (Stephen Kalyn) will be in the spotlight — which makes sense since they already started to fall for each other in the back half of the first season. Their story is part of the third book "The Score," and Levy explained the show's overall approach, saying: "It is a little different than the 'Bridgerton' model, where that's properly a book per season. We will always have a happily ever after of some kind, and then we'll also have another love story that's left hanging."