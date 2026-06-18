Widow's Bay Burning Questions: The Bells, The Boogeyman, The Teeth, And More

* How much of the history of Widow's Bay was written by a bunch of white dudes hopped up on magic mushrooms? And the cylinder that Richard wears around his neck (the one seen in the painting and also mentioned in Sarah's diary page), is that just filled with truesight mushroom powder? What else could be in there? And now that Tom has sampled some of those freaky shrooms, will he now be the person who needs to uphold the sacrifices to satisfy the pact? According to Warren, himself, the pact spared the townspeople during their first winter. "It spoke to me through the mushrooms," he said. "Fulfill the pact and the plague will stop. If you do not, the terrors will not cease." Again, who's been chowing down on drugs and keeping that operation up while Warren's been MIA!?

* What's with the well underneath the historical society, and also the electric chair? Are there more tunnels underneath the island that we haven't seen yet?

* And speaking of creepy basements, what's Tom hiding in his? After he mistakenly thought Evan went down there, he went into full-on panic-mode. ("You went through the basement?!") Explain yourself, Mr. Mayor!

* Custodian Kenny chased Evan and his friends away from the electric chair, but what happened to him after he got locked inside? Assuming he's a goner, how long will his sacrifice keep the island demons satisfied before they need another feeding?

* We have a lot of questions about the town's bells. It has been said that the bells were tied up and not usable, but we heard them at the end of Episode 3, and the bells caused Reverend Bryce to go a bit mad. Then, the video that Dale watched in Episode 9 said, "one soul for each bell toll." Are the bells the island's way of communicating its needs? Did they signify when Richard had to go on a murder spree? We heard eight bell tolls in the finale episode. Does that mean Tom must take eight souls in Season 2 in order to protect his son's secret? (The video also said that the island "likes the taste" of its victims' fear. Is that just creepy imagery, or are things about to get even grosser in the second season?)