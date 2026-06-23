How M*A*S*H Incorporated A Real-Life Disaster Into Its Already Ambitious Series Finale

The series finale of "M*A*S*H" has gone down as one of the greatest finales of all time, but it was also one of the most ambitious. After 11 seasons, there were seemingly endless plot lines to tie up and the task of delivering a satisfying ending to fans. So, when a fire burned down the set during filming, it could have led to chaos. Instead, the writers wrote it into the show and kept moving forward. As cast and crew were attempting to pull together for one last production, a forest fire broke out and headed straight for the "M*A*S*H" set in Malibu.

Kellye Nakahara, who played Nurse Kellye on the show, told The Hollywood Reporter that they only had minutes to get out in time. "When we were done, we ran to the vans, jeeps, and trucks, and bugged out," said Nakahara. "The fire came down and wiped out the entire set within 10 minutes." Alan Alda told the Television Academy Foundation that when they returned the exteriors were completely destroyed. "All these buildings ... all that was left was little puddles of aluminum on the ground," he said. "It was just amazing." Ultimately, the writers decided that writing the fire into the show would add an extra dose of finality to the series. The scenes of the 4077th returning to a smoldering base camp were very real and ended up working into the story line perfectly.