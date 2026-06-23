A John Wayne Movie Inspired A Major Moment In Breaking Bad's Finale

The "Breaking Bad" finale ranks as one of the best finales of all time, but the ending might have seemed a bit familiar to some viewers. Series creator Vince Gilligan says part of the climactic ending was actually lifted from one of his favorite movies, "The Searchers."

"The Searchers" stars John Wayne as a Confederate veteran who, along with his adopted nephew (Jeffery Hunter), spends years looking for his niece (Natalie Wood) who's been kidnapped by Native Americans. Wayne says he'd rather see her dead than live as a Native American, while Hunter wants to save her. Gilligan said that conflict made the film a classic. "You know for the whole movie that this is the major drama between these two characters," Gilligan told Entertainment Weekly. "And then at the end of the movie, on impulse, you think he's riding toward her to shoot her, and instead he sweeps her up off her feet and he carries her away and he says, 'Let's go home.'"

Gilligan said he could think of no better way to end "Breaking Bad" then by letting Walter save Jesse the same way John Wayne saved Natalie Wood. "[T]he ending of that movie just chokes you up, it's wonderful," Gilligan said in the same interview. "In the writers' room we said, 'Hey, what about the 'Searchers' ending?' So, it's always a matter of stealing from the best."