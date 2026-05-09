15 Best Final Seasons Of TV Shows, Ranked
A story always hinges on the effectiveness of its ending, and that's just as true on television. A show's final season serves as the culmination of years of storytelling, bringing together its multiple plot threads, character arcs, and long-running themes into a satisfying conclusion. It's in these final episodes that narrative payoffs fully coalesce for audiences who have invested their time into a series. Conversely, a mediocre final season can risk undoing much of the goodwill a show has built over the years.
Focusing on the positive, this list highlights the strongest final seasons across a variety of genres and platforms. Each of these series stuck the landing and delivered endings that have kept audiences buzzing for years after the last curtain call. These are the 15 best final seasons of TV shows ranked.
15. Star Trek: Picard
The first two seasons of "Star Trek: Picard" tried too hard to avoid nostalgia overload surrounding its "Star Trek: The Next Generation" characters at the expense of the overall storytelling. The third and final season of the "TNG" revival rectified that by bringing in plenty of familiar elements, and more than just the '80s show's main cast. The season sees retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Captain William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) uncover a conspiracy at the heart of the Federation. Reuniting with the surviving senior officers from the Enterprise-D, the duo face the combined threat of a resurgent Borg Collective and the Changelings to decide the fate of the galaxy.
For as bombastic as "Picard" Season 3 gets, one of the best things about it is its sense of restraint and pacing. Rather than immediately spelling out the stakes and reuniting the "TNG" cast, the story steadily integrates them throughout the season, making each return feel like its own reward. That means "Picard" Season 3 features a mix of old friends and new blood, balancing fan-service organically with a fitting conclusion. Giving the "TNG" cast a cinematic-level adventure worthy of the reunion, "Star Trek: Picard" course-corrects significantly from its first two seasons.
14. Angel
The supernatural saga that started with "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" came to a close with the final season of its spin-off "Angel." The fifth and final season opens with the vampire Spike (James Marsters) joining forces with his undead frenemy Angel (David Boreanaz). Angel is named the CEO of the Los Angeles branch of Wolfram & Hart, a sinister law firm contending with paranormal matters. This brings the team into more morally ambiguous territory, even as Angel tries to use his new leadership position as a force for good.
Series co-creator and co-showrunner Joss Whedon took "Angel" in a more nuanced direction for its final, demon-filled season. The return of Spike gave Angel the foil he needed all along, with the two vampires offering differing perspectives on their joint adventures. This partnership heightens the season's emphasis on morally gray stories that the duo become involved in. A fitting end to the franchise's world of vampires and demons, "Angel" wraps its story with apocalyptic intensity as its characters continue the good fight as best they can.
13. Succession
The 2018 HBO original series "Succession" ended with its fourth season, opening with the affluently dysfunctional Roy family more divided than ever. Patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) remains deeply estranged from his children as his health steadily fails. Following Logan's death, the children reconvene to discuss the family's corporate interests and who among them should take control. Tensions resurface more petulantly than ever as the conniving Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) makes a concerted bid for power.
"Succession" features some of the worst characters on television and delightfully so, with the familial bickering reaching a climax in Season 4. Even without Logan, the Roys are just as bitterly competitive and petty, with the infighting only growing more heated. The ensemble cast marvelously realizes these combative dynamics, with Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin as major standouts in the final season. Viciously staged and punctuated by darkly funny moments throughout, "Succession" Season 4 serves as a worthy send-off for the despicable Roy family.
12. Andor
Though "Andor" had its original five-season plan cancelled, it made do just fine with its two-season run. The Disney+ series chronicles the adventures of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) leading up to the 2016 movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The second season dialed up the social commentary along with Andor's role in the Rebel Alliance and its conflict against the Galactic Empire. The season highlights the atrocities and oppression perpetuated by the Empire, centering on their brutal actions on the planet of Ghorman, as Andor becomes more active in fighting against them.
With its escalation in intensity and scope, "Andor" Season 2 accelerates its narrative towards "Rogue One" without losing sight of its main characters. All the returning major players have their arcs pay off in satisfying ways, including the story's recurring antagonists like Dedra Meero (Denise Gough). And though the first season hinted at these possibilities, Season 2 really cements that "Star Wars" can exist within the realm of prestige television. In the span of two seasons, "Andor" offered a dramatically richer yet no less ambitious side to the "Star Wars" universe, connecting the dots with its final episodes.
11. Six Feet Under
The HBO original series "Six Feet Under" always revolved entirely around the business of death, but its fifth and final season juxtaposed those themes with the possibilities of life. The season starts with longtime on-again/off-again couple Nate Fisher (Peter Krause) and Brenda Chenowith (Rachel Griffiths) marrying. However, a miscarriage shortly before the nuptials reignites tension between the couple, informing much of the season. This culminates in Nate dying after suffering complications from a sudden stroke, leaving his friends and family to contemplate their own lives.
"Six Feet Under" opens with the usual melodrama between Nate and Brenda, while steadily paying off the rest of the Fishers' character arcs. But it's really in the season's final set of episodes, starting with Nate's stroke, that the entire story truly coalesces. This tragedy is juxtaposed with the remaining main characters finally addressing death in their respective ways — in essence, addressing the show's central theme. Solidifying its place among the best HBO original series of all time, "Six Feet Under" delivers one of the most satisfying final seasons ever.
10. The Americans
For six seasons, "The Americans" mixed family with Cold War espionage, following KGB couple Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys). These dual elements come to a head in the final season, with Elizabeth committed to her mission for the Soviet Union and Philip more focused on their domesticity. The couple's daughter Paige (Holly Taylor) begins training to become an undercover Soviet agent herself, further straining the relationship. As suspicions around the Jennings family mount and the Soviet Union faces its own internal pressures, Philip and Elizabeth make a fateful decision.
"The Americans" provides audiences with a thoroughly suspenseful final season, with even Elizabeth and Philip at odds with each other. Given the nature of their longstanding infiltration mission, the central couple were never going to get a happy ending, and the season delivers on that expectation. Along the way, there is plenty of Cold War intrigue and a stacked body count reflecting the escalating intensity of the story. Bringing one of the best FX original series to a close, "The Americans" Season 6 delivers a taut payoff to its intricate web of loyalties and character arcs.
9. BoJack Horseman
The Netflix original animated series "BoJack Horseman" always had a wounded heart under its goofy vision of a Hollywood populated by anthropomorphic, talking animals. That was never clearer than in the show's closing sixth season, which begins with BoJack (Will Arnett) in rehab for substance abuse. As BoJack confronts his inner demons and unresolved trauma dating back to his childhood, the other characters, including Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie), address their own mental health. Things come to a head when the truth behind BoJack's role in the death of co-star Sarah Lynn (Kristen Schaal) is exposed.
"BoJack Horseman" Season 6 reframes its story around recovery, reconciliation, and self-acceptance for its self-destructive protagonist. The season also emphasizes the longstanding themes of consequence, with its equine main character answering for sins past. Between all the emotional turmoil, the final season does still find the time to weave in some laughs, though the gags come from a more bittersweet place. "BoJack Horseman" brings plenty of wisdom and catharsis in its ending, packing a melancholic wallop in its coda.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
8. Better Call Saul
Ever since its series premiere, "Better Call Saul" teased Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) living under an assumed name in Nebraska after the events of "Breaking Bad." The spin-off's sixth and final season puts its 2010 storyline in greater focus while continuing the crux of its narrative set in 2004. In the past, Jimmy, under his persona as Saul Goodman, contends with the murderous Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) over the fate of the cartel in Albuquerque. In 2010, Jimmy finds himself unable to completely ditch his criminal habits as his past catches up with him.
Series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have always excelled at sticking the landing, making even seemingly minor details relevant in reaching their endings. That certainly remains the case here, with the 2010 sequences as riveting as the scenes set back in Albuquerque. The ensemble cast continues to excel, with Rhea Seehorn and Dalton as particular standouts while Odenkirk breathes life into one of the best TV protagonists of all time. "Better Call Saul" connects the dots with "Breaking Bad" in its final season while giving Jimmy his inevitable conclusion.
7. Mad Men
"Mad Men" chronicled rapidly changing social sensibilities in the '60s through the eyes of main characters Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss). With that in mind, the show's concluding seventh season features the final months of the '60s before moving into 1970. A disgraced Draper tries to work his way back into the good graces of the advertising firm, falling back into his vices along the way. Peggy and Joan Harris (Christina Hendricks) each contend with institutionalized chauvinism, finding professional fulfillment on their own terms as a new decade begins.
Like so much of its run, "Mad Men" Season 7 focuses more on emotional complexity and the groundedness of life's small victories within its period piece setting. The overarching narrative is Draper's existential crisis, trying to find peace within himself through to the series finale. This builds to the show's sly closing scene, underscoring that no matter how mercurial he seems, Draper's longstanding tendencies are unshakeable. Offering one last look at life in the '60s — and now early '70s — from its complicated characters, "Mad Men" makes its final bow with identity-seeking gusto.
6. The Wire
An uncompromising case study in urban decay, "The Wire" is another stellar original series produced by HBO. The show's fifth and final season slightly shifts its narrative focus to a local newspaper while continuing to follow major crimes in Baltimore. Frustrated by the city's plans to cut police funding, detective Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West) falsifies crime scenes suggesting a serial killer is on the loose. This underlying storyline punctuates the final dismantling of the Stanfield crime syndicate that rose to power mid-series to dominate drug distribution in the city.
"The Wire" is one of the best crime dramas of all time, with that distinction fueled by its multifaceted approach to the genre. The expansion to include news agencies, in addition to the usual law enforcement, criminal, and government perspectives, is handled masterfully. By the end of the series, audiences feel like they've developed a well-rounded view of Baltimore as a community, something this final season drives home. The end of a crime saga that encompassed an entire city, "The Wire" closes its major plot lines while reminding viewers of the cyclical nature of crime.
5. Fleabag
In two seasons, Phoebe Waller-Bridge crafted a pitch-perfect British sitcom with "Fleabag," which ran from 2016 to 2019. In playing the eponymous Fleabag, Waller-Bridge's protagonist learns to accept and love herself again in the second season. Fleabag tries to reconcile with her family while finding herself infatuated with a priest (Andrew Scott). This is punctuated by Fleabag's signature tendency to break the fourth wall and privately share her thoughts with the audience before leaving the camera behind in the closing scene.
It's hard to overstate how singular a work "Fleabag" truly is, in no small part because of Waller-Bridge's sharp writing and central performance. Those qualities are elevated in Season 2, with Scott serving as the perfect foil to Waller-Bridge's character. The season also provides Fleabag with a positive trajectory, with her walking away from the audience signaling that she is finally comfortable with herself. Never overstaying its welcome, "Fleabag" lays out its tale of recovery and self-acceptance with a wink to the viewers in on the story.
4. The Shield
One of the earliest scripted FX original series was the police thriller "The Shield," which aired from 2002 to 2008. The show centers on a special police task force led by the murderously corrupt Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis), assigned to one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The show's seventh and final season sees Mackey's criminal actions begin to catch up with him, including from within his own unit. Aware of this heightened scrutiny, Mackey cuts a deal with ICE to gain immunity while dismantling growing cartel activity in the area.
Vic Mackey is the sort of antihero who was always going to face some form of comeuppance, though not necessarily in the way audiences may have expected. "The Shield" Season 7 explores this inevitability, while giving the unit one last great external threat to take down. This is matched by an intensely magnetic performance from Chiklis in his uncompromising depiction of Mackey at the end of his rope. A crime show without a single bad season, "The Shield" ends its run on a high note.
3. Schitt's Creek
One of the best sitcoms ever made, "Schitt's Creek" unfolds in its titular small-town Canadian setting. Over the course of the six-season series, the once-spoiled Rose family are forced to live there after losing their fortune. By the final season, the Roses have come to appreciate their new home and have grown into more compassionate people. This culminates in David Rose (Dan Levy) marrying Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid) in the town hall as the community comes together to celebrate.
"Schitt's Creek" had built an incredible sense of heart and community around the Roses across its run. Those qualities power much of the sixth season, maintaining the show's comedic chops while adding a more pronounced emotional undercurrent. The Levys are firing on all cylinders, and the late Catherine O'Hara remains sublime in her performance as family matriarch Moira Rose. A warm capper to one of the finest shows to come out of Canada, "Schitt's Creek" Season 6 is a joyously bittersweet close to the series.
2. The Sopranos
"The Sopranos" played a critical role in establishing HBO as a producer of prestige television, blending family drama with mafia action. The sixth season brings these elements to a searing crescendo, with the walls closing in on mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). The New Jersey outfit that Tony heads faces open war with its New York-based rivals while the FBI dials up the pressure on the Sopranos. Increasingly desperate, Tony does whatever he can to stay alive, even as he slips back into bad habits.
With how much we still talk about "The Sopranos" series finale years later, it's easy to forget how solid the rest of the season was. Watching Tony get put through the wringer keeps audiences on edge, including the deals and betrayals he makes to stay on top. By the finale, we don't necessarily care if Tony is truly whacked in that closing diner scene because, given his arc, we already intuitively know what happens. Still among HBO's all-time greats, "The Sopranos" closes its story the only way it ever could have: by leaving audiences talking about it.
1. Breaking Bad
Though both are fantastic series, when comparing "Breaking Bad" to "Better Call Saul," the 2008 series, including its final season, still reigns supreme. "Breaking Bad" Season 5 opens with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) solidifying his control over the Albuquerque crime scene after the death of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). However, the new crooks that Walt and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) become involved with escalate the violence around them. This builds to Walt trying to make things right after his life completely implodes despite all his cunning.
Like so much of "Breaking Bad," the final season is meticulously plotted from start to finish, including callbacks to past seasons and parallels to its premiere. But compared to "Better Call Saul," "Breaking Bad" significantly dials up the action surrounding Walt's rise and fall. This gives the 2008 series a considerable edge over its spin-off, building to an unforgettable finale. "Breaking Bad" delivers an ending that expertly pays off years of storytelling, rewarding eagle-eyed viewers as it wraps up its story.