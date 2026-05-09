15 Best Final Seasons Of TV Shows, Ranked

The first two seasons of "Star Trek: Picard" tried too hard to avoid nostalgia overload surrounding its "Star Trek: The Next Generation" characters at the expense of the overall storytelling. The third and final season of the "TNG" revival rectified that by bringing in plenty of familiar elements, and more than just the '80s show's main cast. The season sees retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Captain William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) uncover a conspiracy at the heart of the Federation. Reuniting with the surviving senior officers from the Enterprise-D, the duo face the combined threat of a resurgent Borg Collective and the Changelings to decide the fate of the galaxy.

For as bombastic as "Picard" Season 3 gets, one of the best things about it is its sense of restraint and pacing. Rather than immediately spelling out the stakes and reuniting the "TNG" cast, the story steadily integrates them throughout the season, making each return feel like its own reward. That means "Picard" Season 3 features a mix of old friends and new blood, balancing fan-service organically with a fitting conclusion. Giving the "TNG" cast a cinematic-level adventure worthy of the reunion, "Star Trek: Picard" course-corrects significantly from its first two seasons.