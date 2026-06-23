Fox Gave House's Creator One Note About Hugh Laurie's Character

The eponymous Dr. Gregory House one of the most complex yet human protagonists in the world of medical shows, likely because House's character is based on a real person, adding more credence to his complexity. Fox originally gave the creators one major note about writing Hugh Laurie's now-legendary leading man.

"There was hesitation [by the network] about House being addicted to Vicodin, but that hesitation was a good hesitation," series creator David Shore told TV Guide. "It was one of the very few notes they had for us."

The network's main concern was how House's addiction would play for an audience, with their note being, "Do it if you want, but if you do it, do it honestly and don't do it as a joke." But according to Shore, the creative team felt House's vice was too important to be treated as anything other than serious. "We never intended to do that," Shore told the outlet. "We intended to go with this as a real issue, a real problem, a real dilemma for this character."