Emily Deschanel And David Boreanaz Had Very Different Approaches To Their Bones Dialogue

The long-running "Bones" procedural starred Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz for 12 seasons. The actors played two very contrasting characters — and their approaches to their dialogue on one of the best police procedurals were just as different. "[Boreanaz] played a character when we were working together that very much didn't have to say the words verbatim," Deschanel told David Duchovny on his "Fail Better" podcast. "My character spoke in a very specific way, and I had to say them exactly as written."

For Deschanel, it was about leading the show as forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan with total accuracy, even if she's hesitant to return in a possible "Bones" reunion. "I was speaking science. Most of my career has been playing the scientist. I have to get my mouth around the words," she explained.

Deschanel studied acting in a conservatory program at Boston University, where a major precedent was put on preserving a work's lines as written. This technique was employed while performing classics like Shakespeare, Henrik Ibsen, and Anton Chekhov, but no matter the writer, the text itself was crucial to the performer's work in shaping characters. "I would not ever ask to change — especially playing Brennan," Deschanel said. "The lines were as written."