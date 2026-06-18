Ratings: Canceled The Boroughs Bows At No. 2 Among All Streaming Originals

No less than 24 hours after Netflix dropped the ax on "The Boroughs," Nielsen's latest streaming rankings suggest the sci-fi drama was far from dead on arrival.

For the week of May 18-24, the canceled Duffer Brothers-produced series — whose eight-episode first season dropped on May 21 — ranked No. 2 among all streaming originals with 1.2 billion minutes viewed. That said, Nielsen reports that roughly 57% of the audience was age 50 or older.

It came in directly behind fellow freshman Netflix drama "Nemesis," which jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 among all streaming originals with 1.31 billion minutes viewed in the week following its May 14 release. Nielsen also notes that Black viewers contributed 57% of the show's watch time.

Rounding out the Top 3 was Prime Video's "The Boys," which generated 1.07 billion minutes viewed the week of its series finale.