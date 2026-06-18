Ratings: Canceled The Boroughs Bows At No. 2 Among All Streaming Originals
No less than 24 hours after Netflix dropped the ax on "The Boroughs," Nielsen's latest streaming rankings suggest the sci-fi drama was far from dead on arrival.
For the week of May 18-24, the canceled Duffer Brothers-produced series — whose eight-episode first season dropped on May 21 — ranked No. 2 among all streaming originals with 1.2 billion minutes viewed. That said, Nielsen reports that roughly 57% of the audience was age 50 or older.
It came in directly behind fellow freshman Netflix drama "Nemesis," which jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 among all streaming originals with 1.31 billion minutes viewed in the week following its May 14 release. Nielsen also notes that Black viewers contributed 57% of the show's watch time.
Rounding out the Top 3 was Prime Video's "The Boys," which generated 1.07 billion minutes viewed the week of its series finale.
Rounding out the Top 10...
Rounding out the Top 10 streaming TV originals for the week of May 18-24 were Paramount+'s "Dutton Ranch" (736 million minutes/three episodes), Prime Video's "Off Campus" (690 million minutes/eight episodes), Netflix's "Worst Ex Ever" (444 million minutes/eight episodes), HBO Max's "The Pitt" (376 million minutes/30 episodes), Netflix's "The Wonderfools" (339 million minutes/eight episodes), Netflix's "The Roast of Kevin Hart" (324 million minutes), and Apple TV's "Your Friends & Neighbors" (315 million minutes/17 episodes).
The Overall Top 10
Netflix's "Nemesis" and "The Boroughs" remained No. 1 and No. 2 on the Overall Top 10 chart, while "Dutton Ranch" fell to No. 10 and every other original series dropped out of the rankings altogether.
Among acquired programming, Disney+'s "Bluey" reclaimed the top spot.
On the movies chart, the Netflix documentary "The Crash" finished first in its second week of availability.