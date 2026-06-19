Dutton Ranch Stars React To Beulah's 'Heartbreaking' Announcement In Episode 7: 'This Is The Worst Thing That Could Ever Happen'

Now streaming on Paramount+, Episode 7 of "Dutton Ranch" gives viewers an intimate look into Beulah's troubled past, while also sending Annette Bening's character into an uncertain future. That is, if she even gets a future.

The hour begins with a harrowing flashback to 1981, where a younger, wilder Beulah is hitting up a dance hall with some friends — followed closely by Joaquin's father Mariano as her paid chaperone. Beulah hits it off with a handsome stranger named Luke, who then pays the bartender to distract Mariano while he takes Beulah to a secondary location. By the time Mariano tracks Beulah down at a motel, the act has already been perpetrated. Clearly roughed up, she orders Mariano to tell her father that she fell off a mechanical bull.

We're then reunited with present-day Beulah, who is meticulously overseeing preparations for the 10-Petal's 190th anniversary party. Everyone at the ranch knows it's a big deal; even Oreana willingly dresses like a proper Jackson lady without putting up a fight. But no one is looking forward to the big night quite like Joaquin, who's finally set to be announced as the next head of the 10-Petal Ranch.

The party begins well enough, with Beth and Rip — who are fashionably late on account of hanky-panky — arriving in style, riding on horseback with Carter in tow. Beulah, or "Mama B" as she wants Carter to call her, gives the trio a warm welcome like they're old friends. It's certainly a warmer welcome than Oreana gives Carter, introducing him to a handsome suitor as one of her "friends." (Ouch!) That hiccup aside, it's a perfectly pleasant evening.

That's when the night goes straight to hell.